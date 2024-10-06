“This Ain’t Saban’s Bama”: Fans in Shock as Unranked Vanderbilt Stuns Alabama 40-35

Look away college football fans because we have an upset of the ages in week 6 of the CFB. Vanderbilt just sucker-punched Alabama. The Tide is not rolling this week as one of the worst teams finally ended their perfect start to the season, beating them 40-35.

The Commodores’ first win over Alabama since 1984 brought some sharp reaction from the fans, with many getting nostalgic about the Saban Era.

A few fans also gave Vanderbilt their flowers, stating they outplayed the Tide with their well-executed game plan. A fan seemed especially excited about the turn in Alabama’s fortunes as they wrote, “THIS AINT SABANS BAMA NO MORE LMAOOOOO.”

THIS AINT SABANS BAMA NO MORE LMAOOOOO — omsportsburner (@omsportsburner) October 5, 2024

Another chimed in and added,

LMAOOOOOOO SABAN WOULD NEVER — AlexBoxWarrior (@AlexBoxWarrior) October 5, 2024

A user commented,

Damn. I’m disappointed and embarrassed FOR my squad. That was pathetic. Ruined the whole Georgia win — Kakarot (@Shadboogie55) October 5, 2024

Others said,

It was no fluke. Vandy out executed Bama. — DA REALEST CANE I KNOW (@chasin_SOLES) October 5, 2024

This marked the Commodores’ third win of the season—one that Saban could never have predicted, even in his wildest dreams. The seven-time National Champion likely never imagined seeing this day. Now, his words from three weeks ago are likely going to come back to haunt him.

He had joked that Nashville was the easiest place in the SEC to pick up a win, claiming that Alabama fans often outnumber Vanderbilt’s inside their own.

“But the only place you play in SEC that’s not hard to play is Vanderbilt. You have more fans there than they have. When we played in Nashville, we had more Alabama fans than what they had Vanderbilt fans.”

Alabama’s perfect start to the season ended as they are now 4-1, throwing water on their hopes to be first in FBS. AP Poll recently ranked them at the top ahead of the Longhorns and Ohio State.

However, that’s likely to change with both Texas and OSU remaining undefeated after week 5.

The loss also displayed the Crimson Tide’s defensive vulnerabilities, which the teams in coming weeks will likely target. The Georgia game was the reminder to shore up the leaky defense and the Vanderbilt was proof that the poor defense could mean their downfall.

They play South Carolina next week before taking on the Tennessee Vols the week after that.