Scouts of Two NFL Teams Attend Colorado vs Utah Matchup as Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders Put On a Show

Sneha Singh
Published

Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) with wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) with wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While there is still time before the 2025 Draft, NFL scouts have already begun their search for new talent. At Folsom Field, where the Colorado Buffaloes are facing the Utah Utes, players like Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter made sure to put their best foot forward, all while some interesting faces were spotted in the stands.

According to recent reports from Scott Procter, scouts from the Falcons and Giants were present at Folsom Field. That wasn’t all, though; the Giants’ GM, Joe Schoen, attended the game as well. He brought a scouting crew of over 20 people with him, as reported by Josh Furlong.

The news brought about a wave of excitement in the league, as fans can’t help but speculate which collegiate might pique the scouts’ interest. Internet users also posed curious questions to the reporters.

While someone, possibly a Titans fan, asked if the Titans’ officials were present at the game, another fan joked that Daniel Jones’ journey in the NFL was over, with Shedeur set to replace him.

Another netizen believes it’s time for the Panthers to head to Colorado and attend practices and games, as Sanders’ handpicked roster has been balling out. And that too, on both sides of the ball.

Coach Prime has proved to be a blessing for the Buffs and has led his crew to the 2nd position in the Big 12. His quarterback son, Shedeur Sanders, and dual-threat athlete Travis Hunter are emerging as the forerunners for the Heisman, something not many expected ahead of the season.

Already projected as top 2025 Draft prospects, the two collegiates are expected to be the focal points of interest for the visiting scouts. Sanders put on a stunning display for the scouts, completing a massive 40-yard throw early in the first quarter. He has completed 30 out of 41 passes for 340 yards and three touchdowns.

Travis didn’t tally any touchdowns tonight. But he averaged 11 yards per catch for a total of 55 yards from 11 catches. He also snagged an interception off a tipped ball for what can be dubbed a highlight reel-worthy play. He did the Heisman pose right after. Colorado won the game 49-24, improving their record to 8-2.

