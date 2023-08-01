Shaquille O’Neal Reminds Fans Of the Time When Marshawn Lynch Took Away the Spotlight From Bear Grylls on ‘Running Wild’

Shaquille O’Neal, in one of his most recent Instagram stories, took a trip down memory lane to remind fans of the time when former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch stole the spotlight from the British adventurer Bear Grylls during an episode of ‘Running Wild With Bear Grylls’.

Shaq is one of the most active NBA personalities on social media. Fans look forward to a daily dose of laughing sessions when going through his stories on Instagram. He recently did the same again and didn’t fail to deliver. This time, it came at the expense of Marshawn Lynch.

Shaquille O’Neal Reminds Fans Of Marshawn Lynch’s Antics in a ‘Running Wild With Bear Grylls’ Episode

The NBA legend Shaq shared a reel of how full of comedy was Lynch in ‘Running Wild With Bear Grylls’. The reel was a collection of clips where the RB had no clue what he was doing out in the wild with the British adventurer. Helpless all the time and asking silly questions to the point that he even said pointing at Bear Grylls, “This motherf**ker crazy.”

Fans were cracking on the comments watching Marshawn Lynch scared to death of the wild. Many witnessed that Bear was having trouble understanding Lynch’s accent to which one fan joked, “Bear needed a hood translator to understand Marshawn.” While another fan claimed this to be the best Running Wild With Bear Grylls episode, “Lynch complained and protested every challenge. But in the end he did everything Bear asked of him.”

Lynch showed his fans how much of a beast he was in front of wild beasts and it couldn’t be any more hilarious. But it was particularly funny for Shaq as he could relate to every bit of it. The NBA legend himself was featured in one episode of ‘Running Wild With Bear Grylls’ where he even fell off a cliff.

Shaq Makes Fun of Young Football Players

This was not the only funny reel shared by Shaquille O’Neal on football players in the last few hours. Similar to this, he also shared one video comparing old and new football players’ celebrations and as one can guess, it was rib tickling from the start to the very end.

The reel hilariously demonstrated how old football players, particularly “crazy” CBs and middle LBs used to celebrate a victory vs players in 2023 who dance with a pout after scoring a win. While there has been some time since Shaq called it quits on his NBA career, he is still pretty much always in the spotlight for sharing funny stuff on social media and helping the ones in need whenever he can.