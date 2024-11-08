Shawne Merriman Gives an Honest Answer On Why He Chose To Retire Early

Nov 11, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Shawne Merriman, former NFL and Maryland Terrapins linebacker, is recognized on the court for his charity Lights On Foundation during the second half of the game against the George Washington Colonials at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Shawne Merriman, nicknamed “Lights Out” was one of the finest linebackers that the NFL has seen in recent history. Unfortunately, due to a string of injuries, he had to cut his career short after seven years in the NFL. Ten years after his retirement, Merriman finally spoke freely on the real reason behind it.

Advertisement

Shawne Merriman came on to the latest episode of the ‘Bussin’ with the Boys’ show and joined Will Compton and Taylor Lewan to discuss all things football. In one such segment, he was asked why he chose to retire early and this is how Merriman responded:

“I just wasn’t the same anymore and for me, I was so damn competitive, I couldn’t take being average. Even if Buffalo was going to pay me, I just couldn’t I couldn’t take it. And they knew it like “buddy, you’re not what you was but we need you in the locker room.” I said, “dude, I can’t watch that s*** on film.”

After 2007, he was riddled with injuries but ultimately, went out and retired on his own terms. Merriman also spoke about the exact moment when he decided to retire from the game.

Shawne Merriman on knowing when it was time to retire

When Tom Brady announced his exit from the New England Patriots in 2020, many thought his move to the Bucs would not work out and expected him to announce his retirement soon. Yet, the QB surprised the whole world and went on to win a Super Bowl ring with the team, proving all the criticisms and the negativity wrong. That’s what Merriman also spoke about and said how he chose to listen to his body rather than the outside noise.

“We had a rookie that came in. We were in training camp and he said in the middle of training camp, “Man, I got to tell you, you one of my favorite players in high school.” And I was doing the math and I was thinking to myself like man, it’s about that time. And so I ended up retiring after that year.”

Regardless of a career cut short, Merriman left many of the fans with great memories and he will always be remembered as one of the fiercest Chargers players to ever grace the gridiron.