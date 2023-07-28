“You Don’t Got The Same Bank Account”: Cam Newton Flexes His $75,000,000 Net Worth In front of Random Hecklers & Several NFL Stars are Mighty Pleased

Free agent QB Cam Newton doesn’t have many takers in the NFL at the moment but he certainly has made enough money from his football career already. Recently, he was seen flexing his $75,000,000 net worth in front of random hecklers who got the QB all fumed up during a football camp that he was attending in New Orleans.

Advertisement

The NFL MVP was at former NCAA kicker Donald De La Haye’s “1ON1” tour when he saw random fans on the sidelines talking trash about his NFL career. The banter took a U-turn after agitated Cam Newton insulted the rowdy teenagers by ranting back at them. Moreover, a bunch of NFL players backed Newton for his actions.

Cam Newton Flexed His $80,000,000 Net Worth In Front of Random Hecklers

Cam Newton is on a career drought for the past year. After losing his QB1 spot with the Patriots to Mac Jones, Cam did get a chance to play for the Panthers which did not come to a good conclusion. Since that stint came to an end, Cam has been striving hard to make a return to the NFL. So much so that he is even open to accepting backup roles.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CvFc_PnuR1y/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Having said that, a bunch of random teenagers at “1ON1” tour recently tried to get the most out of Newton by savagely mocking him. However, the heckling backfired after the 2015 NFL MVP went to the sidelines to teach them a lesson. A video of the confrontation went viral where the young fans were seen yelling at the NFL QB, “How many rings you got?”

Replying to the agitators Newton said, “None,” to which the response he received was, “We’ve got the same amount.” Infuriated by that response, the NFL veteran said, “But, we don’t got the same bank account.” The agitators fell silent to that but then Newton gave the hecklers an NSFW gesture, which was not seen as appropriate by many fans, yet he got backed by his NFL friends.

NFL Players Back Cam Newton For His NSFW Response to the Hecklers

Cam Newton knows how to handle his haters but many thought he went too far with his less than cordial gesture. But backing him up, more NFL players chimed in on the debate when the video went viral. Calais Campbell, the new star acquisition of the Falcons commented, “These young kids better start putting some respect on this legends name. Cam has records and an NFL MVP award. They acting like he was just a guy that played a couple years. Cam was like that. Rookie record for passing yards in a single game.”

While NFL veteran and three-time Pro Bowler Shawne Merriman said, “He going to be a hell of a grocery Bagger one day.” It was clear that the NFL stars would not tolerate the disrespect put to the name of an NFL MVP. However, the fans are still up for debate whether the gesture made by Cam Newton could have been a little more mature.