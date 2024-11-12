“She Said Dada on Father’s Day”: Ciara Wilson Opens Up About Parenting Her 4 Children

Ciara Wilson has got her hands full with four beautiful children. Her youngest Amora just turned 11 months old and according to her mama, is already bursting with sass and personality.

Four kids would be a handful for anyone, but Ciara and her QB husband Russell Wilson carry it with ease and look good while doing it! However, Ciara does think “it’s insane,”

“It’s insane to know that I have four kids now. It’s crazy but it’s so much love!”

On being asked by Jennifer Hudson about Amora’s first words, Ciara revealed that her first word was actually ‘Dada,’ and it even came at the right time:

“So the first words were ‘Dada.’ She said it on Father’s Day actually, which was really cute. So the kids really helped us there, ‘Say Dada, Say Dada’ so we had extra help.”

According to the music icon, “Mama” came soon after, and the youngest can even wish someone “night night” now.

Talking further about her youngest, Ciara revealed that little Amora “loves eating, just like her mama and her daddy,” and “she’s pulling up on stuff,” which can only mean that she is “going to be walking soon!”

Despite the craziness that must come with having four kinds in the household, Russell Wilson is ready for baby number 5, though his popstar wife is still on the fence.

What does Ciara think about having another child?

The Steelers QB let the world know, in no uncertain terms, that he is ready to be a new father again, even before Amora turns a year old. Ciara, however, is not so sure if this is the “right time.”

Joking about how “her belly starts to grow” just by looking at her husband, Ciara revealed that she does see “the road to baby no.5 but at the right time.”

According to the singer, she wants to “grind a little bit more” and “drop it like it’s hot a couple times” before she thinks about baby #5 or Cinco, as Dada wants to call them.