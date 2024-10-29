“Her Heart Rate Was Going Up and Down”: Russell Wilson’s Wife Ciara Revisits Her Pregnancy Struggles

Sept 2, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Russel Wilson and Ciara attending the Serena Williams of the USA vs Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia match on day five of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Ciara is not only a rockstar on the stage, she’s also a rockstar the home. The ‘Goodies’ hitmaker and Russell Wilson’s wife is a mother to four children. And while she carries it effortlessly, her pregnancies were not easy, especially when she was expecting her daughters.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Ciara opened up about her struggles during pregnancy, humorously noting that while her sons were “easy,” her daughters “beat [her] up” during delivery.

Specifically, she recounted a harrowing moment when her daughter Amora’s heart rate fluctuated dramatically for eight minutes, prompting medical staff to prepare for a possible emergency C-section:

“With my second girl, Amora, at one point in time, her heart rate was going up and down for like eight minutes long. We thought we were going to have to go into a C-section. All the doctors rush into the room, and I think any mom that has had to have a C-section knows what that’s like.”

In addition to the stress of fluctuating heart rates, Ciara experienced intense physical reactions during labor, including vomiting and shaking.

She described these moments as overwhelming but also emphasized a sense of strength and determination. “There’s something about baby girls… we just bring heat,” she said.

Despite the challenges, though, Ciara remained the rockstar that she is and made it through. Despite the anxiety of the situation, she managed to stay calm, illustrating her resilience in the face of adversity. But who knows how calm she’ll remain now that Russell Wilson is batting for a fifth kid!