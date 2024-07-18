“She Thought I Was Playing”: Aaron Donald Shares His Experience On Proposing To Wife Erica Without a Ring

May 25, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald reacts during the second half of the game between the LA Sparks and the Las Vegas Aces at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this year, Aaron Donald stunned NFL fans after announcing retirement at the age of 32. While many believed that the eight-time All-Pro DT had a lot left in the tank, the decision made sense because of how much affection he had for his wife and family. His chemistry with his beau Erica Donald is heartwarming and recently, the Rams legend shared his hilarious proposal story to further enforce this notion.

Appearing on ‘The Pivot’ podcast, the former Rams player reminisced about his memorable vacation with Erica. The couple, who were four months into their relationship went to a private island in Hawaii to spend some quality time with each other. Four days into the trip, Aaron had the epiphany that he was really enjoying doing life and spending time with Erica.

The Rams legend revealed on the podcast that it was a rare feeling for him as he was enjoying the vacation with her. Donald soon told himself that “she is the one” and thus decided to make an impromptu marriage proposal then and there.

While most impromptu marriage proposals are planned with a ring and cameras, Aaron Donald stuck to the impromptu claim as he asked Erica’s hand for marriage without a ring. This spur-of-the-moment action stunned Erica. “She thought I was playing,” said Donald.

But Aaron assured her that he was not joking. “I got them big heart eyes… I’m like please marry me now baby!” told the Rams star to clarify his intentions and seriousness. Luckily for him, Erica said yes, and thus began their love story.

While Ryan Clark & Co. felt happy hearing the approval from Erica, they were amused that the millionaire NFL superstar didn’t do it the traditional way with diamonds. The Rams legend soon clarified that this was part 1 of the proposal as he ensured a proper arrangement for his lady later in their relationship.

Aaron Donald Got Engaged With Erica On Her Birthday

The most endearing and unique aspect of Aaron and Erica’s relationship is the fact that the duo have always kept their relationship private. Hence there is no clarity or reports on the exact date or location of their marriage. But based on the interviews and press reports, it is known that the duo started dating each other in 2019, got engaged in 2020, and tied the knot in either ‘20 or ‘21.

But what we do know is that the couple got properly engaged with a traditional ring on Erica’s Birthday. Considering the couple’s private nature, more details aren’t known but based on one of Aaron’s vlogs from 2020, the DT had foreshadowed a diamond ring for Erica by gifting her a gem-studded bracelet just a week before her birthday.

The couple, whose path intertwined when Erica joined the Rams set up as a Community Affairs and Player Involvement manager today is happily married and is raising four children together. The duo are super happy in their marriage and spending more time for his wife and kids was one of the primary reasons for Donald’s retirement. Aaron Donald continues winning in life!