Shedding Tears Doesn’t Make Me Weak: Jeffery Simmons

Jeffery Simmons is breaking away from the image of stoicism. This powerhouse on the field is not afraid of his feelings and not afraid of baring them either.

In a conversation on the “The Mental Game” podcast, the Defensive Tackle for the Tennessee Titans discussed the pressure on men to be tough and never display vulnerability. However, Simmons is challenging this norm by openly embracing his emotional side.

Recalling his childhood, he remembers being labeled a “crybaby” for being prone to show his emotions. Initially bothered by the “man up” mentality, he has now accepted his feelings as a part of who he is.

If you ask guys on the football field, I’m very emotional. Everything I do, I try to do it with passion, especially if I love it, like the game of football. At the end of the day, I know who I am. So by me shedding tears, that don’t make me not who I am. And just like the thing we talk about mental health, you know, a lot of people scared to show that side.”

Simmons credits his comfort with his emotions to his upbringing, particularly the support of his mother. Her rock-solid support for single-handedly taking care of him and his siblings even through times of her layoff inspired him to be his most authentic self. Despite a lack of money, Mama Jeffrey always managed to make every holiday and birthday memorable for her children.

Moreover, the absence of a father figure undeniably had an impact on him- a fact he openly acknowledges.

Jeffrey Simmons on Growing Up Without a Father

As the conversation rolled, Simmons opened up about his desire for a father figure in his life. Although his dad’s absence left a void, he deeply appreciated his mother’s role in raising him and the way it influenced the person he has become today. He said,

“I’m going to all these games and, you know, I’m hanging out with my, my friends and their dads taking them to the game or, their dad is coming to their high school game. But at the end of the day, when you have a strong mother like my mother, you know, I think she was both of them roles to me.”

Currently, Jefferey Simmons is a crucial part of the Titans’ defense. Picked 19th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, he missed his rookie season due to injury only to make a comeback in 2020. By his fourth year, he had earned two Pro Bowl selections and two second-team Pro honors.