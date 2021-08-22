“Antonio Brown Just Blacked Out”: Tom Brady Reveals Bucs WR Forgot What Happened During Fit Of Rage In Training Camp Fight Against Chris Jackson

Antonio Brown was recently involved in an altercation with Chris Jackson, where according to Tom Brady, Brown may have blacked out during it.

Brown has never been someone to turn his emotions off, no matter the scenario. Whether it’s with his teammates or his opponents, Brown is one of the most fired up and vocal players in the NFL.

Several times during training camp, the Buccaneers wide receiver has been very expressive over either not being on the same page as his quarterback or being completely in the zone.

When the emtions pour for Brown, they don’t stop, and he isn’t going to put a cap on them either as Chris Jackson of the Titans found out.

#Bucs WR Antonio Brown and #Titans CB Chris Jackson got into it at joint practices today. Looks like AB was able to rip Jackson’s helmet off and land a clean punch. pic.twitter.com/rA0zrEuM4t — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 19, 2021

Tom Brady Said That Antonio Brown Blacked Out During His Fight With Chris Jackson

Tom Brady and Antonio Brown have worked hard together to develop a tight bond. Brady has repeatedly offered and allowed Brown to stay at his place while the embattled wide receiver was shifting homes, and he strongly advocated that the Buccaneers sign him once he was reinstated.

So when Brown got into that heated fight with Jackson, Brady had to check up on his teammate and figure out what exactly happened. The conversation went something like this according to Brady:

“I asked. I said, ‘A.B., what happened?’ He said. ‘Man, I lost it. I lost it. I just blacked out. I think I blacked out over there.’”

As mentioned above, emotions have been running high during Buccaneers’ practices. Brady could sense some tension between Leonard Fournette and Jeffery Simmons as well, and following the AB incident, he stepped in to make sure Fournette didn’t press the matter further.

The Buccaneers are coming off a Super Bowl win, and frankly, seeing emotion like this is a welcome sight. It means they aren’t complacent and are ready to go at it again as if they haven’t accomplished anything in the league yet.

Brown had a decent season last year, stepping in well for the Bucs, and his average of about 60 receiving yards per game after joining would nearly pan out to a 1,000 yard season over 16 games.

Antonio Brown joined the Buccaneers in Week 9. The table below shows the WR production from Week 9 on. Explain to me again why Brown is going 5+ rounds after the other two. pic.twitter.com/6YLWOjMgpq — Paul DFF (@fantasyfreezer) August 12, 2021

Assuming things go to plan, we could see a return to dominance for AB as for the first time since 2018, he’ll have a full slate of practice sessions and a full NFL season to work with.

