Shedeur Sanders Admits He “Doesn’t Care” About Opinions of Non-Players: “You Get Sacked 50 Times”

The last season was a dumpster fire for the Colorado Buffs. Hence came a bounty of criticisms, from fans, analysts, and pundits, with most of it aimed at their star QB Sheduer Sanders, and his HC father Deion Sanders. However, the younger Sanders isn’t going to listen to the ones who’ve never stepped on the field themselves.

When asked about how he felt about the negative press he had been getting after his 4-8 season, Sanders didn’t mince words as he torched the opinion of those who have never played a game:

“I honestly don’t really care about the opinions of those who haven’t played the game, I really don’t. You could tell me, ‘oh, your footwork is bad,’ you get out there and see how your footwork is going to be.”

Shedeur was sacked a concerning 52 times, becoming the most-sacked quarterback in major college football. After getting knocked out in the second last game of last season, he had to miss the finale due to a back injury.

At the press meet, Shedeur slammed back at those who plate up judgment without having first-hand experience of what it means to be under pressure on the field without any real offense.

The lackluster offense was a major pothole for the Buffs, one Deion Sanders had vowed to fill. And he did. As Shedeur continued the discussion, he delved into how the team has changed for the better and is ready to not repeat the same mistakes they did last season.

The Buffs are “New and Improved”

The Colorado took to improving their depth the minute they had permission to do so. Deion Sanders once again took full advantage of the transfer portal to work on their depth. They have improved the starting lineup on both sides of the ball. This is what Shedeur was alluding to when he said,

“What I feel confident in is we’re all better versions of ourself and we have new and improved players, so just do the math, it’s gotta add up.”

The Buffs have had an overhaul in almost all departments. More than 40 transfers joined them through the portal in the offseason, with the first ones being talented offensive linemen like Tyler Johnson (Houston Cougars), Payton Kirkland (Texas Longhorns), and Kahlil Benson (Indiana Hoosiers).

On the defensive end, they got names like Samuel Okunlola (Pitt Panthers), BJ Green II (Arizona State Sun Devils), and Rayyan Buell (Miami-Ohio RedHawks). On top of that, their already stacked WR room got even more enhanced with the additions of Will Sheppard (Vanderbilt Commodores), and Cordale Russell (TCU Horned Frogs). To top it all off, Shedeur feels in peak condition after going through rehab all off-season and is geared up for an explosive final season in Colorado.