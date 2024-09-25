Shedeur Sanders “Chills” with CU Buffs Fans at Illegal Pete’s to Address Week 3 Storming Incident

It was pure chaos at Folsom Field last Saturday as Colorado Buffaloes fans stormed the field in the middle of the high-voltage Baylor game, right when the visitors were about to score a touchdown. The PA announcer pleaded with them to return to the stands, but the fans didn’t oblige and stormed the field yet again. Ultimately, the Buffs had the last laugh with a hard-fought 38-31 win in the overtime.

However, this incident, posing a threat to the safety of the football players, didn’t sit well with Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders. Taking responsibility as a leader, Sanders met his fans at Illegal Pete’s in order to discuss what went wrong. The star QB shared the details of his meetup during his latest “2 Legendary” podcast featuring his teammate Jimmy Horn Jr., saying:

“I did a little meetup with everybody yesterday. Just fans and stuff because it’s a lot of kids and people that take their time out. But they’re not able to actually get the chance to see us up close in person, you know, just to have a conversation. So I just told everybody to pull up to Illegal Pete’s on the Hill and then we just chilled, you know, taking pictures, whatever,” Shedeur said.

Furthermore, Shedeur admitted that he really felt “somebody was reaching for his team,” while detailing the level of damage such fan-storming incidents can cause. He confessed that the fans are at times “too aggressive,” while adding:

“So then, a couple of guys came in there. I said, hey bro, when y’all rush the field, you know that stuff hurts, right? And y’all let’s go, let’s go and hitting me bro. You know I just got hit out there. So it don’t feel good bro,” Sanders added.

While Shedeur was brutally honest, Jimmy Horn Jr. shared a similar experience about the game, revealing he almost got tackled by a fan. His response further justified Shedeur’s stance on the need for fans to be calmer to ensure player safety.

Jimmy Horn Jr. reveals he almost got tackled by CU Buffs fans

It started when Shedeur pondered what his teammate Jimmy Horn Jr. did during the unexpected chaos. In response, Jimmy candidly looked back and revealed he almost got tackled during the heat of the Saturday Week III game. He recalled:

“I was trying to get up out of the way. It gets crazy. I turned over the fans a little piece, but after that, they were about to tackle me, man. So, I was trying to get up,” Jimmy claimed.

Despite the thrilling game, incidents like these highlight why fans need to be patient and ensure they don’t cross the boundaries on the field, safeguarding the players they love. Shedeur did his best to prove his point by meeting with fans and addressing their concerns.