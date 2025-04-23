After His Dad Landed in Prison, Jimmy Horn Jr. Used to Take Notes from Deion Sanders with the Colorado Buffaloes

CU football head coach Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime, gives instruction to wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (5) against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. Credit – Imagn Images

Raised in a broken home by a father with broken dreams, not much was expected for the life of Jimmy Horn Jr. While his father was strict, he was also supportive.

Unfortunately, a batch of drug-related charges saw Jimmy Horn Sr. get imprisoned, leaving his son without a father figure that he desperately needed. Thankfully, his stellar performance on the football field was able to deliver him into the caring embrace of an NFL Hall of Famer, Deion Sanders.

The former Atlanta Falcon proved to be a source of consistency and motivation in what was an otherwise troublesome life. During a recent appearance on the Reach the People Media podcast, Horn opened up about the various lessons that Coach Prime has taught him throughout his time at Colorado.

Being sure to highlight Sanders’ message of “discipline with character,” the 22-year-old receiver admitted to taking notes from his second father since the very beginning of their relationship.

“I’ve got notebooks full of wisdom. Every meeting Coach Prime comes into, he has some good wisdom to write down. I got all the good stuff in there… If it makes sense, write it down,” he explained.

During the Buffalo’s Senior Day, Sanders famously accompanied Horn, who was the only senior player without a present parent that day. The football legend even went as far as to visit Horn’s father while he was incarcerated, further emphasizing his willingness to support his players no matter what.

In light of all that Sanders has done for both his son and his family, Horn Sr. wrote him a heartfelt message ahead of his son’s likely selection at the 2025 NFL Draft. In labeling Coach Prime as a “genuine brother of America,” he included a picture of the three of them together along with the following message,

“Appreciate you more than you ever know. You are truly a blessing, a sign that all things are possible through mercy, grace, and everlasting love. You say you would be there for my son, Jimmy Horn Jr., also including me. Here’s the truth and the proof. Thank you!”

Despite both men having endured their fair share of hardships, their overarching message of resilience and tenacity will hopefully ring true to many people. Given that both of them are almost on the other side of their respective struggles, the former Colorado wideout couldn’t help but to be proud of his journey.

Upon being asked what he was most proud of, Horn Jr. promptly responded,

“With all that adversity that goes on, just being able to shake that… When I got up to Colorado, just being able to adjust to this environment, because it ain’t like back where I’m from, just being able to adjust to this environment and get comfortable in it. I can weather any storm.”

For all the setbacks and hurdles that the young WR has faced throughout his youth, he is now just a few days away from potentially hearing his name called at the 2025 NFL Draft.

The world is unforgiving, and its inhabitants even less so. Nevertheless, Horn’s story stands as a testament to the resolve of the human spirit, a reminder that everyone can stand to benefit from.