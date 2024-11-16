Shedeur Sanders Explains How He Resists Competing With Deion Sanders’ Legendary Career

When the 2025 NFL draft comes around, Shedeur Sanders will be one of the hottest and most exciting prospects. The Buffs QB has been one of the best in his position and carries the “Sanders” name, which comes with many expectations.

He has a great legacy to live up to, with Deion being a Hall of Famer and one of the greatest athletes to play sports. Most kids would have buckled under the pressure or stayed from the game, but not Shedeur. He has resisted the urge to outdo his old man while being appreciative of the opportunity.

The Jackson State alum recently sat down with Andraya Carter to discuss what sets him apart from other quarterbacks. During their conversation, Carter asked him how he finds inspiration rather than feeling the pressure to compete with Deion’s legendary career. He responded:

“A lot of people get in a position when their parents are successful, they shy from those things because of what the outside voice is telling them. I’m blessed and thankful for what I do have and the resources I do have and just having my dad. A lot of people fall victim to not just appreciating what their parents did for them because of what outside noise is saying.”

So, instead of focusing on “competing” with his dad and trying to build a rivaling legacy, Shedeur focuses on making the best use of the opportunities he has because of his father.

Shedeur explained that outside influences, often driven by jealousy, can make most feel unworthy of the opportunities they’ve been given.

But not him. He expressed gratitude to have a father like Deion who has given him these opportunities and explained that he doesn’t pay attention to the outside noise.

Well, Shedeur has reason to be thankful because his father is making sure his talents don’t go to waste when he makes it to the NFL.

Deion Sanders plans to intervene in the NFL draft for Shedeur?

Deion has widely spoken about the Buffs QB’s abilities and has called his son a top-five prospect in the 2025 draft. Shedeur too has proven Coach Prime right with his play this season, impressing many and boosting his draft stock.

Being good is a curse in college because you are likely to end up in one of the worst situations in the NFL or even worse- a poorly managed franchise. Well, Deion isn’t going to let that happen to his son as well as Travis Hunter.

According to USA Today, he is planning to help his son pull a “Manning” and intervene, stating that he would jump in if the “wrong team” plans to draft his son.

“Yeah, but I’m not going to do it publicly. I’ll do it privately,” Sanders said. “I’m gonna be dad until the cows come home, and with Travis as well.”

He understands the importance of going to the right organization and wants Shedeur to go to a franchise capable of handling his talent.

He also has a proven track record of developing and managing QBs. Coach Prime wants the team that drafts him to have the infrastructure to develop and support a young QB and have a clear vision about the future and direction of the club.

Colorado is currently 7-2, Bowl-bound, and still in contention for CFB playoffs. They take on a strong Utah team this weekend. Shedeur is a top contender for the Heisman and a projected top pick for the NFL Draft.