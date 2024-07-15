Shedeur Sanders Opens Up About How He Handled Colorado’s 4-8 Losing Season

Even with Coach Prime leading the way, the Colorado Buffaloes had an abysmal season in 2023. After a promising start, the Buffs ended the season with 8 losses and only 4 wins. Fans and players alike were demotivated by the tragic record, but starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders is not taking it too hard.

Advertisement

Despite the scrutiny and the criticisms, the young QB hasn’t lost his motivation and is still pretty upbeat and optimistic about his next chance at a winning record. He explained his mindset going into the next season as he talked to the press:

“I haven’t pretty much gone this in my career. So far, I haven’t really played that many games to where it came to the wire. We had like three four games and it’s like, okay cool so that’s why I say I got the layout of the land. Don’t worry we’re in great hands so then we’re good.”

The team has come under a lot of scrutiny and with Shedeur at the helm, he was criticized the most. Despite him playing at the top of his game, the rest of the offense just couldn’t measure up. On top of that, he also battled a troubling injury in the middle of the season.

Now, though he thinks he’s ready to put it all behind him, and as he said twice, “We are in good hands.” He’s clearly feeling safe and ready to get into it after rehabbing his injury.

Shedeur Sanders is Primes For Next Season.

The young Sanders had to miss the season finale due to a back fracture, which he has been rehabbing for the entire off-season. While speaking about his recovery, he said,

“It was easy. The strength staff made it easy. I worked with Coach Rees almost every day and Lauren and Co and all strength staff, really the program they put for me really helps me out a lot. And I’m able to feel comfortable and feel great.”

The Buffs QB was sacked a whopping 52 times last season, behind a struggling offensive line. He reportedly needed two injections for pain to get through games and had to time off from practice to recuperate. HC Deion Sanders had all the plans to fix the hole in their offense in the offseason, and that’s exactly what he did.

Sanders seems like he is confident about how his recovery has been going and has made it clear that he’ll be making the most of his last year of playing college football.