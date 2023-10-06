Neither Shedeur, nor Shilo, Deion Sanders Calls His Eldest Son Deion Sanders Jr. the “Coldest in the Game”

Deion Sanders and his sons are making it big in Colorado and deserve all the credit for it. While Shilo and Shedeur are wreaking havoc on the field, Deion Sanders Jr. is shaking it up behind the camera with the help of ‘Well Off Media’.

The now hit YouTube channel has played a major part in creating all the hype around the Colorado Buffaloes. As it turns out, the man handling the channel is Coach Prime’s eldest son Deion Sanders Jr. It looks like the whole family is contributing towards expanding the ‘Prime’ brand.

Deion Sanders Drops Appreciation for Eldest Son

While Shilo, Shedeur, and Deion are showing their magic on the field, the eldest Sanders much prefers to work his magic behind the camera. In his latest Instagram post with his eldest son, Deion Sanders showed appreciation for his son with a rhyming caption and called him “the coldest in the game.”

The full caption read, “My Son Deion Jr. is the Coldest in the game and he ain’t doing it for the money or fame.”

Deion Sanders Jr. owns ‘Well Off Media’ and is behind all the viral social media Colorado moments from the past year. Junior’s career aspirations are a little different than the rest of his family and he now manages the socials for the Buffs, with the massively successful YouTube channel having 870 videos with over 400k subscribers.

People were quick to react to Deion’s post. A fan commented, “I love when parents speak life over their children. Great job Mr. Sanders! Keep showing the world the example of your greatness.” Another fan lauded Deion Jr. as “black excellence personified. The Apple doesn’t fall from the tree.” A fan recognized Deion Jr’s work and said, “He is the X factor behind the movement. If he is anything like you, he’s a force to be reckoned with.”

Colorado is Chasing “Greatness”

Even though both Shadeur and Travis Hunter are making millions from NIL deals, Deion Jr. reveals that money was never a motivation for any of them. Deion Sanders Jr. spoke eloquently about the mindset shared by himself and his brothers Shedeur and Shilo with Travis Hunter on the ‘Reach The People Media’ show with Darius Sanders. He stresses that when it comes to their athletic pursuits, chasing greatness is paramount for them rather than financial prowess.

According to Junior, the belief is that by striving for excellence and becoming the best in their endeavors, financial success will naturally follow. About this Deion Jr. says-

“Travis Hunter and even with my brother Shedeur with Shilo, all of us, they just think greatness. We’re not thinking how much money we could get out of this. Because if you’re great at it, you’re gonna get paid a lot. If you want to be the best doing it, you’re going to get paid a lot.”

Deion has instilled a culture of excellence and greatness in Colorado and his sons – Shadeur, Shiloh and their teammate Travis Hunter are prime examples of it. Despite the recent losses and criticism for pushing his brand, Coach Prime is building something special in Colorado.