Shedeur Sanders Reveals the Real Reason Behind Posting Visuals of Las Vegas Raiders’ Stadium

When Shedeur Sanders posted a video of Allegiant Stadium as he went past, with the catchphrase- Legendary, rumors and speculation of him going to the Raiders in the next year’s draft picked up. While many believed Shedeur’s post signaled his wish to land in Las Vegas next year, he revealed the true meaning behind his post.

During the latest episode of the Travis Hunter Podcast, Shedeur revealed the simple reason behind his post: “It was a nice stadium, bro.”

Turns out, Shedeur just wanted to document the magnificence of the Allegiant Stadium. Hunter agreed with Shedeur’s sentiment about the Raiders’ home ground.

However, as Dan Orlovsky put it, Shedeur’s interest in being a Raider “is the worst kept secret in sports.”

According to ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) Model, the Raiders have a 10.2 percent chance of securing the first overall pick in the upcoming draft as of Tuesday. This would mean that the team will have to make some strategic moves if they hope to pick young Sanders.

Deion Sanders has already declared that he will do anything to get his sons to a favorable team, and he’s already started to indicate where he would like to see them.

Shedeur to Las Vegas?

Amid all this talk of Shedeur’s landing spots, a video from February emerged of Coach Prime seemingly jokingly asking Raiders HC Antonio Pierce to “draft those Sanders boys.”

While praising Pierce, the Colorado Buffaloes head coach had just one thing to ask of the Raiders coach:

“You are truly the best. Now I just need for you to do one thing. I need you to draft those Sanders boys.”

The Raiders are in urgent need of a skilled quarterback. But so are the Giants. While Shedeur might think Allegiant Stadium is “legendary,” it might be MetLife Stadium where he ends up playing next year.

Both the Raiders and Giants currently hold a 2-11 record, which means either team could end up with the top pick based on how the rest of their seasons go. Both teams are safely out of playoff contention and are now likely going to play for the top spot in the draft.

This means either of them can get the first opportunity to select Shedeur. But with his heart seemingly set on the Raiders, will his dad step in if the Giants try to draft him? It’ll be interesting to see.