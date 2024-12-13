Shedeur Sanders Shares Proud Message for LeBron James’ Son Bronny After a Career Highlight Moment

Bronny James had a great opening road game in the G League in terms of personal performance, putting in his career best numbers since joining the Lakers. He scored 30 points for the South Bay Lakers against Arizona State, albeit in a losing cause. The loss notwithstanding, Bronny’s well-wishers, including Shedeur Sanders, were ecstatic.

A few hours after the game, the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback took to Instagram to repost the rookie’s highlights on his story, and described the performance as “legendary”.

Deion Sanders’ son, CFB star, Shedeur Sanders is impressed with Bronny’s first good performance of his career. pic.twitter.com/XRlpVtNXid — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) December 13, 2024

Since leaving Sierra Canyon, Bronny has barely had a highlight reel-worthy moment on the court. He kept making the news for all the wrong reasons — from nepotism to critics questioning whether his skills were fit for the NBA. Bronny will now heave a sigh of relief for once making the news for a positive reason.

Though his well-wishers have celebrated the performance, it is indeed generous to label Bronny’s 30 points as an extraordinary one. Especially since the quality of Arizona State’s defense is quite below that of a top G League or NBA side.

But there were quite a few positives from the game. Bronny finally looked at ease — regaining the poise that went missing on the NBA hardwood. He oozed confidence and was knocking down pull-up jumpers almost at will. Bronny’s efficiency was also a class apart. He missed just four shots in the game from inside the arc.

It’s also heartening to see Shedeur continue his support for Bronny. Who better than the Buffs star, son of a world-class athlete, to empathise with Bronny?

However, Shedeur hasn’t had to face incessant criticism and taunts of nepotism due to his humble beginnings and visibly mercurial talent. Bronny, on the other hand, was fast-tracked to the NBA.

Then again, ‘privilege’, which is often used against Bronny, is something everyone loves as long as they are enjoying it. Coach Prime’s son understands this hypocrisy all too well. And perhaps that’s why he stands by Bronny.

Like any other rookie, LeBron James’ son will take time to adapt to the professional arena. It’s the same for CFB rookies when they transition to the NFL, something Shedeur will experience next year. And pulling off this challenging task while dealing with extreme vilification on the internet is a tough task.

Bronny spending some time in the G League to get some confidence and love from the fans was always going to be a wise move. The positive results are already evident.