Should the Patriots Select Drake Maye as QB1 This Year? Marcus Spears Weighs In With Mac Jones Example

The 2023 season for the New England Patriots was disappointing, largely due to the performance of their starting quarterback, Mac Jones. While Jones had a standout rookie year in 2021, which included securing a playoff berth and earning Pro Bowl honors, he struggled to maintain that level of performance in the subsequent two seasons.

During a related discussion on NFL Live, Marcus Spears explored whether rookie Drake Maye should follow in Mac Jones’ footsteps and assume the starting role in 2024.

Spears used Jones’ 2023 season to emphasize the importance of not rushing Maye into a starting role before he is fully ready. He argued that placing Maye in a similar position without adequate development could negatively affect both his performance and long-term confidence.

“Drake May should start when Drake May is ready to command this offense. The number one job of a coach, no matter if it’s peewee sports or professional sports, is to put their players in a position to be successful. And I’m not sure if Drake May has that afforded to him.”

Spears further noted that rookies like Maye often compare themselves to peers such as Jaden Daniels and Caleb Williams. If Maye struggles while his peers excel, it could further undermine his confidence, which is crucial for a quarterback.

The ex-Dallas Cowboys Defensive End shared:

“I don’t care what anybody says—when you’re a young player, especially at this particular position, you look to your peers and you look at guys that came into the class with you, and you determine where you are as a rookie.”

“Don’t forget, we recently just came off of seeing Mac Jones with a team that wasn’t ready to help a young rookie quarterback play to the level in which we thought he could,” Spears continued.

With that being said, following a tough period with the Patriots, Jones appears to have found a fresh beginning with his new team.

Mac Jones shines with Jacksonville Jaguars

Since leaving the Patriots in the 2024 offseason, Jones is really making a mark with the Jaguars. The former Crimson Tide QB has proved that he still has what it takes to lead a franchise, as evidenced by the recent 31-0 win against the Atlanta Falcons. In the August 23 preseason game, he completed 13 out of 18 passes for 113 yards and tallied a touchdown.

In earlier preseason games, Jones threw for 98 yards against the Chiefs and collected 210 yards with two TDs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Arguably, it’s pretty evident that he’s getting into his groove in Jacksonville.

Even though Trevor Lawrence is the starting QB for the team, Jones’ strong performances are undoubtedly opening up new opportunities for him.

His success in the preseason could not only boost his career but also secure him a starting role if Lawrence becomes unavailable during the season. And who knows? After a few standout performances, the 25-year-old QB might make a comeback similar to that of Baker Mayfield.