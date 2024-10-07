Silent Over Deshaun Watson’s Struggles, Girlfriend Jilly Anais Shares Thoughtful Message for Her Basketballer Brother

Deshaun Watson’s hardships go unnoticed as his girlfriend, Jilly Anais, chooses to focus her attention on her brother in China instead. The Cleveland Browns quarterback has been struggling to find his rhythm this season, and after the loss against the Commanders on October 6th, he finds himself in deeper waters than before.

Advertisement

With a 1-4 record under his belt and slim playoff chances, Watson is certainly not having a good year. While Anais has often shown her support for the QB, both in good times and bad, she has been notably inactive recently.

Anais is, however, choosing to focus on her brother, Jules Moore, instead. Taking to her Instagram story, she shared one of her brother’s posts and captioned it with, “#ProudBigSister.”

The SI Swimsuit model also took to the comments of the original post to say: “TURN UP MY BOYYYYYYYYY “

With that being said, Watson has not been performing well this season and has already been sacked over 26 times in the past 5 games. He will need to up the ante soon since he’s closing in on breaking the NFL record for the most yards lost by sacks.

Watson comments on the team’s improvement

After the loss against the Commanders, there’s been a lot of pressure from the fans to bench Watson for the upcoming games. But the head coach Kevin Stefanski has strongly opposed the idea and won’t be implementing a change in the QB position anytime soon.

He even took it upon himself to state that he needs to coach better, shifting some of the blame off Watson’s shoulders. Here’s what Watson himself said about the team’s progress in their next few games and what needs to be done:

“We just gotta catch the rhythm. I think that’s the biggest thing. We’ve just gotta find what are we great at, what are we really good at, and we gotta perfect that.”

The Browns will take on the Philadelphia Eagles on 13th October and if Watson is not the team’s first choice, contrary to the original decision, then the backup quarterback Jameis Winston will be brought in to take over.

Moreover, since Watson’s girlfriend Anais hasn’t yet spoken up about the difficult season he’s been having, it is safe to assume that the couple is addressing their challenges behind closed doors. Given that Watson literally has her face tattooed on his back, it is evident that they share a strong relationship and discuss the issues they are facing in life.