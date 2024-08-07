Skip Bayless, Like Everyone Else, is Entitled to Have His Own Opinion: Nick Wright

Nick Wright isn’t going to be one of the people celebrating Skip Bayless’s exit from Undisputed. Bayless officially bid farewell to FS1 and his popular show Undisputed on August 2 and concluded an eight-year stint as a controversial personality in US sports media.

Following the news, Wright from FS1’s First Things First (FTF), who had previously worked alongside Bayless took to X and called the 72-year-old’s career a “truly legendary run.” Wright’s tweet raised eyebrows, given their history of engaging in heated debates on the show.

Their discussions, especially about Los Angeles Lakers icon, LeBron James were the heights of their on-air chemistry and rivalry.

Despite being portrayed as fire rivals, Wright has now opened up about his experience working alongside Bayless on his show, ‘What’s Wright?’ He mentioned how Bayless played an important role in shaping the sports commentary landscape despite his harsh takes about LeBron James, which were often met with disapproval.

However, Wright feels everyone has the right to put forward their opinion and so does Skip:

“I don’t actually care that I think Skip was dead wrong for a decade about LeBron. People are entitled to their own sports opinions.”

Additionally, Wright was adamant that he sees Bayless as someone who doesn’t resort to sensationalism for clicks or popularity like some media personalities who delve into attention-grabbing or political topics. According to the FTF host, Bayless genuinely believes his viewpoints and was not just trolling for attention.

He also hailed Bayless’s professionalism and recognized the demanding nature of being a TV sports commentator for two straight decades, even going as far as slamming those who have downplayed the analyst’s achievements.

Wright slams critics who downplay Bayless’s 20-year career

Speaking on his show, Wright was frustrated over the perception that Bayless’ success was effortless or achievable by anyone. He argued if the veteran commentator’s accomplishments were indeed simple, many others would have attained his level of success.

“If it was as simple as saying, ‘This guy who’s awesome stinks, and that guy who stinks is awesome,’ and that’s the path to riches, success, and fame, then a lot of people would do it,” added Wright.

Thus, disregarding Bayless’s career as mere luck is a total misinterpretation, as per Wright.

Lastly, Wright was disappointed that Bayless did not take a moment to celebrate his career and his contributions to American sports media with a “victory lap.”