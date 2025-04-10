“You’ve Got Nowhere Else to Go”: Nick Wright Explores Whether Aaron Rodgers and Shedeur Sanders Could Join the Steelers

Having failed to deliver their first playoff win since the 2016 postseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to fill their vacancy at the quarterback position. With Russell Wilson having departed for the bright lights of New York City, the longest-standing member of the AFC North currently finds itself in desperate need of a signal caller.

In a move that could satisfy the immediate and the long-term needs of the franchise, some have suggested that Pittsburgh could pair Aaron Rodgers and Shedeur Sanders. While the move would increase the Steelers’ chances of winning in 2025, some believe that it may not be the best idea to have two larger-than-life personalities share the same job title.

Among those who were deterred by the idea was none other than the long-standing Fox Sports broadcaster himself, Nick Wright. On the latest episode of the Wright’s First Things First, the long-tenured analyst surmised that this hypothetical was nothing more than the result of Rodgers stringing Pittsburgh along.

“If I’m the Steelers, and Shedeur is there at 21, I’m drafting Shedeur. And what that means to me about my plans with Aaron Rodgers is that they are irrelevant. At this point, Aaron has made them wait so long, if I was the Steelers, I’d be like, ‘Ya know what? Take all the time you want. We want to see how the draft plays out.You’ve got nowhere else to go’ …I don’t think this would be a smart move to have both of those guys in the quarterback room,” Wright explained.

Suffice to say, Wright has seemingly had enough of Rodgers’ negotiation tactics. However, his co-panelist and former Super Bowl champion, Greg Jennings, viewed it as the perfect mixture of talent for a team that has lacked an identity at the QB position for the better part of the last five years.

Given just how destitute the franchise currently is with regards to QB options, Jennings believes that, while unlikely, this would be a dream scenario for the Steel Curtain.

“I would love to have this option. If I can get Aaron Rodgers, and I can play him right now knowing that I don’t have a future moving forwards with Aaron Rodgers as my long term answer, and Shedeur happens to fall? Yes. For the Steelers, this is the perfect scenario… They’ve been trying to fill the void of a QB that they could have drafted years ago.”

While the chemistry between the two would certainly make for must-see TV, a Rodgers and Sanders duo in Pittsburgh remains highly unlikely. Having seemingly pushed their chips in by acquiring DK Metcalf this offseason, the Steelers are certainly posturing as if they believe that they are just a quarterback away from playoff contention.

Should that be the case, then it’s best that the team invest in one signal caller, not two, as every resource counts when attempting to build a championship contending roster.

Chris Broussard claims Shedeur Sanders and Aaron Rodgers to Pittsburgh makes sense

Finding himself aligned with Jennings’ claim that there couldn’t be a much more perfect scenario for the Steelers’ front office, Fox Sports’ Chris Broussard suggested that there’s little to dislike about the potential of having two talented quarterbacks. However, the career commentator explained that, should Rodgers expect a lengthier deal, then perhaps it is best to prioritize Sanders in the draft.

“I think this is perfect. You’ve got a guy that could become your quarterback of the future. Aaron Rodgers is clearly going to be the starter… It’d be great if he could back you up and you mentor him and he could be our guy for the future. If Aaron is like, ‘No, I don’t a guy of the future. I want two-years… I don’t want you to draft a QB.’ Then, I move on from Aaron. If I really like Shedeur, forget Aaron.”

Regardless of where Sanders lands on night one of the 2025 NFL Draft, the ongoing discussion reflects a change in sentiment towards the Green Bay Packers legend. As business dealings between Rodgers and Pittsburgh continue to stagnate, the conversation suggests that there is almost no leverage left on the side of Rodgers.

Should the future first-ballot Hall of Famer hope to make the most of the twilight years of his legendary NFL career, perhaps it’s in the best interest of everyone involved that he signs sooner rather than later.