“LeBron’s Year 19 was actually statistically, deeply flawed”: Skip Bayless Once Again Compares Tom Brady to LeBron James, Bashing the Billionaire Basketball Superstar

Skip Bayless has been an open hater of LeBron James and a die hard fan of Tom Brady. He once again stuck to his agenda by comparing the two athletes in the later portions of their career.

Skip Bayless, a sportswriter turned analyst, has always harbored an inexplicable hate for LeBron James. This hate most likely stems from the fact that James is contending against Skip’s favorite player, Michael Jordan, for the title of GOAT.

Similarly, Skip has an unwavering love for Tom Brady. This love for Brady usually leads to slander against another legend, Aaron Rodgers, since he has won the last two league MVPs. Patrick Mahomes is also not safe from Skip since his early career success has drawn many GOAT comparisons.

Bayless makes a regular appearance on the show “Undisputed” where he debates with NFL tight end legend, Shannon Sharpe. In addition to this, Skip has also created his own podcast where he gives his opinion on questions sent in by viewers.

Skip claims that LeBron has been nowhere near as impressive as Tom Brady in Year 19

A viewer asked for Skip’s opinion on whether “Lebron has been defeating Father Time just like Tom Brady?” Skip’s answer is one that shocks few considering his open hatred towards James’ greatness.

LeBron’s Year 19 was actually statistically, deeply flawed. His flaws were exposed that Brady had none of last season. https://t.co/orkxP87nly — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) July 28, 2022

For starters. James averaged 30 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists this past season in his 19th playing year. His team did not share the same success however, and failed to make the playoffs. Skip put this on Lebron.

Additionally, Skip quoted facts about James’ game that helped his point. Skip said that Lebron was a middle of the pack free throw and 3 point shooter, and cost his team games because of this. However, in reality, this is far from the truth.

James carried the Los Angeles Lakers this past season, doing all he could, with injured players and a system that was not made for the personnel. The truth is his team failed James and not the other way around.

Skip stated that with Brady’s 5 game winning drives this past season and being one play away from the NFC Championship game, Brady has been winning much more because he is simply a better player. He claimed that James is not even on the same level as Brady.

However, anyone with common sense would be able to see that Skip is a master at using tailor made statistics to prove his point. Brady’s team is much more well constructed to win and James’ greatness at Year 19 can’t be denied.

But everyone is entitled to an opinion.

