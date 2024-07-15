“Somebody is Happy”: Tyreek Hill & Family Attend Copa America 2024 Final to Watch Lionel Messi

Sep 18, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) walks across the field before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

In the middle of the 2024 offseason, Tyreek Hill made it a point to spend quality time with his little ones. Aware of the massive craze around the Copa America final, with it being soccer legend Lionel Messi’s last tournament for Argentina, Tyreek set aside time from his schedule to watch the thrilling showdown with four of his kids.

Advertisement

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the Dolphins’ wide receiver posted a picture of his children with Hard Rock Stadium in the backdrop, the home of the Miami Dolphins. Captioning the post, Tyreek expressed that his kids were quite happy after watching Messi play:

“Somebody is happy to be watching Messi play.”

As the intense matchup progressed between Argentina and Colombia — mirroring what most game days feel like in the NFL — Tyreek’s emotions surely ran high. Ultimately, Lautaro Martinez secured victory for Argentina with a goal in the 112th minute, resulting in a 1-0 win.

Having said that, Tyreek’s excitement about watching the Copa America final was influenced by factors common to Miami. As an NFL star residing in The 305, Tyreek likely felt a surge of excitement knowing someone as iconic as Messi had recently moved to the same city. Previously, when welcoming the soccer legend to his home turf, Tyreek jokingly proposed a race between the two.

From one to another: Welcome to Miami, Leo Messi! pic.twitter.com/Z0MRmgjvPz — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) June 7, 2023

With Messi now part of the Miami sports scene with Inter Miami of the MLS, the city itself gains connections to the world of soccer. Considering this link, Tyreek may take pride in his city’s expanding presence on the international sports stage.

That said, NFL fans didn’t miss the golden opportunity to tease Tyreek, as the wide receiver brought only his four kids to the stadium.

Fans Throw Jabs at Tyreek for Attending Copa America Final With Only Four Kids

When Tyreek’s post surfaced online, several fans flocked to the comment section to share their two cents, with the majority berating the wideout for bringing only four of his kids.

For instance, while one fan teased him about bringing only a fraction of his kids along, another playfully blamed Tyreek for getting Messi injured. A few also noticed that one of Tyreek’s kids eerily resembled him. See for yourselves:

And thanks to you he’s hurt. — Julio (@RasheeTouchdown) July 15, 2024

you forgot a few — Tris (@trishrobar26) July 15, 2024

why’d you only take 1/3 of your kids — LeGoatFan23 (@LeThanos_fan23) July 15, 2024

That handsome young man on the far right looks just like Mr. Tyreek Hill!❤️

German look alike! Doppelgänger — Autumn Kay (@AutumnK84052793) July 15, 2024

It’s also worth mentioning that it’s been officially confirmed that Tyreek is the father of five children. Three of them are with his former partner, Crystal Espinal: a son named Zev (born in 2015) and twins Nakeem and Nyla (born in 2019).

His current wife, Keeta Vaccaro, is expecting their first child together in July 2024. Additionally, a Florida court ruled that Hill has a baby girl named Trae Love Hill, born in May 2022.

However, speculations suggest that Tyreek might have more offspring. In April 2024, rumors were circulating that he could have as many as twelve children, although this information has not been officially confirmed.