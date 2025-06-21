Streamer Throws Controller in Fit of Rage After Losing a $10,000 Wager to Tyreek Hill

Since cooling his talk of forcing his way out of Miami, Tyreek Hill has been making it into the headlines for a lot of non-football reasons. Not necessarily negative ones, but definitely not football-related. He was on a stream with streamer Neon, and he had a highly publicized feud with sprinter Noah Lyles that ultimately amounted to nothing. The pair were scheduled to race, but Lyles pulled out recently.

Advertisement

So instead, Hill decided to go on another stream, this time with a guy named Lacy, whose Lacy Live YouTube channel has over 423k subscribers. Perhaps those numbers are why Hill decides to spend so much time with these strange pseudo-celebrities.

Hill was even able to get Lacy to bet him $10k on a game of Madden. He promptly beat the video game streamer at his own game, going up 36–8 in the third quarter before Lacy rage-quit and threw his controller against the wall. Just before that, he’d made a fourth-down stop on Hill in Hill’s own territory, and despite being down 30–8 at the time, his confidence hadn’t waned.

“Yep, that’s fourth down, way to play it—oh okay, you guys are spamming Ls, bet. You think I care? I’m a real demon when it comes to this sh*t,” Lacy roared.

“That’s a stop! I told you I was just joking around this whole time. I’m really coming back right now. Watch this. I’m really gonna come back right now,” he continued.

Unfortunately, after a five-yard gain, Tyreek Hill called his shot on second down, nearly getting the sack but forcing an incompletion. On the very next play, after saying how “patient” he was, Hill manually jumped an out route and returned it for a touchdown against Steelers safety DeShon Elliott.

Lacy was so desperate that he thought Aaron Rodgers could catch the DB. When that didn’t happen (obviously), Lacy threw his controller against the wall — likely breaking it — and effectively ended the game as he retreated to the corner of the room to sulk and scream.

These are the people Hill is spending his time with. Not to mention the ones essentially raising our youth with these endless streams and massive subscriber numbers. Lord help us.

But, what we will say is that for someone like Tyreek Hill, who is usually getting into way more nefarious things than a Madden bet with a silly streamer, maybe it is a positive change of pace for him. The Miami Dolphins wideout did say he was going to church more this offseason. Maybe the Lord is helping Hill. He does claim to work in mysterious ways.