“Speed – Tyreek Hill or Randy Moss”: Amon-Ra St. Brown Curates the Perfect WR

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during practice during OTAs at Detroit Lions headquarters and training facility in Allen Park on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

What would a perfect WR look like? In his recent appearance on ‘The Pivot’ podcast, that is what Ryan Clark challenged Amon-Ra St. Brown to create. The Detroit Lions wideout selected who he thought was the best in five attributes: speed, size, route, running, hands, and toughness.

While quickly identifying his choices, he could not decide one player for speed. Hence, the 2023 First-Team All-Pro member chose two of the best players ever, “Actually, I want to say easy. Speed – I’m going either Tyreek (Hill) or Randy Moss.”

That’s a solid answer as Hill is arguably the fastest player in the NFL today. He wouldn’t carry the moniker ‘Cheetah’ if he didn’t have the acceleration to leave defensive backs behind. Meanwhile, Moss was so great that he inspired the term ‘Mossed,’ which refers to catching balls over defenders.

As for his other answers to the different categories, he selected Larry Fitzgerald for hands. Fitzgerald played his 17-season career with the Arizona Cardinals and twice led the league in receptions. Amon-Ra St. Brown chose Chad Johnson for route running, particularly for his nimble feet.

St. Brown selected Hines Ward for toughness, who played 14 seasons for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Finally, the former USC standout chose Calvin Johnson for size. Like St. Brown, Johnson also played for the Lions and used his 6-foot-five, 237-pound frame to establish the league’s single-season record for receiving yards (1,964 in 2012).

Clark was impressed with how quickly St. Brown completed his list. Meanwhile, ‘The Pivot’ co-host and former NFL running back Fred Taylor reacted by saying that St. Brown created a real “Megatron,” a reference to Calvin Johnson’s moniker. After making his perfect WR, Amon was asked what his biggest “pivot” in life was, a change without which he wouldn’t be here, and Amon’s response was truly heartwarming.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Credits His Family for His Success

When Taylor asked about St. Brown’s “pivot” or turning point, he did not cite a particular moment or situation. Instead, he paid tribute to those who had his back since the beginning. In addition to his father and mother, he also mentioned his brothers Osiris, who played football at Stanford, and Equanimeous, who plays for the New Orleans Saints.

The competitive but brotherly bond he developed with his siblings helped him become the player he is today. Likewise, the guidance he gets from his parents keeps him grounded, even after he signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension with the Lions.

“I would say my biggest pivot is it’s not really a moment; it’s just my support system. My family, without them, I’m not here today. I’m not sitting with you guys, talking to you guys, looking at you in the eyes, my brothers.”

Amon-Ra St. Brown’s inspiration from his German-born mother and bodybuilder father drove him to finish with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2022 and 2023. He earned his second Pro Bowl and first All-Pro selection last year after tallying career-highs in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns. He was also one of the top contributors during the Lions’ march to their first NFC Championship Game appearance since 1991.