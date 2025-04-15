“Jerry Jones, Go Trade for Travis Hunter”: Rich Eisen Reminds Dallas Cowboys About Passing on Randy Moss in 1998 NFL Draft

Heisman trophy winner Travis Hunter runs off the field after dancing with the Bananas during the Savannah Bananas game on Friday, April 11, 2025 at Historic Grayson Stadium. Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys once had an inarguable status as America’s Team. They still dominate headlines these days, but haven’t been the same force on the field. Neither of those points is deniable. Despite not reaching an NFC Championship since the 1995 campaign, the Cowboys remain a favorite topic of sports shows.

Dallas’s lack of playoff success – and free agent inactivity in recent years – hasn’t dimmed Jerry Jones’ light. He still believes at heart that the Cowboys are in a window of Super Bowl contention. Whether that’s true or not lies in the eye of the beholder. Rich Eisen doesn’t seem to support that notion. However, he thinks there’s a move Jones could make that would immediately raise Dallas’ ceiling: drafting Travis Hunter.

Eisen’s proclamation came on Monday’s episode of The Rich Eisen Show. He didn’t seem to beg Jones to maneuver into position for Hunter. Instead, he felt rather demanding with his words. He thinks Hunter is an absolute necessity, and isn’t going to be shy about expressing his thoughts.

“I’m going to pound this drum for the next 10 days… I pounded it before leaving for the week last week. Jerry Jones, go trade for Travis Hunter. Do it. Go trade for Travis Hunter. You need an injection of superstardom. You need it [and] you know you want it.” – Rich Eisen

To Eisen, the 2025 NFL Draft represents the perfect time for Jones to reinvigorate his fanbase. It also gives him a chance to rectify a mistake he made nearly 30 years ago, in the 1998 NFL Draft: passing on Randy Moss.

Rich Eisen: Dallas should “trade [future] draft capital” for Travis Hunter

The 1997 Dallas Cowboys – with four NFC Championship appearances and three Super Bowl victories in the past five seasons – aimed to return to glory behind their core superstars: Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, Michael Irvin and Deion Sanders. Unfortunately, Dallas’ offense sputtered all year, averaging a paltry 19.0 points per game. The Cowboys lost their last five contests and finished 6-10.

Yes, their season was disappointing. And yet, it offered Jones a unique opportunity. Dallas secured the No. 8 overall pick because of their poor record. And with that came a chance to add a true difference-maker who could extend the Cowboys’ dynasty: Randy Moss.

In hindsight, selecting Moss is obvious. But at the time, Moss’ prospect status was murky. He played only one collegiate season at Marshall after being kicked off of Florida State’s roster. His production for the Thundering Herd – 90 receptions, 1,647 yards, 25 touchdowns – was otherworldly. But those off-field concerns that kept him from being a Seminole were a major red flag.

With one diva receiver (Irvin) already on the team, Jones felt it best to avoid compounding the issue. They selected defensive end Greg Ellis – who recorded 84 career sacks – instead of Moss, who believes he was misled about Dallas’ intentions of drafting him.

Ellis put together a solid career, but Moss became a Hall of Famer. The Cowboys aren’t in position to choose Hunter like they were Moss, but Eisen thinks history could repeat itself if they don’t do everything in their power to bring him to Dallas. As a result, he wants Jones to finally go all-in on claiming his fourth Super Bowl.

“[When] you’re paying all of these stars… you trade draft capital [from] the future to get one of the biggest stars to come to this team since Randy Moss wanted to show up. This is what we’re talking about here, cause it checks every box.” – Rich Eisen

Many have claimed Jones only cares about media wins in the modern era. A drastic trade up from No. 12 overall to make Hunter a Cowboy would lay waste to those assertions. Whether Jones has the stones to pull off such a bold move, though, remains to be seen. He has just 10 days left to ponder pushing his chips to the center of the table. We’ll see if people are right about his mindset once the draft clock is finally ticking.