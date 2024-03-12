Steelers Face Embarrassing ‘Odds’ Aftermath After Signing Former Super Bowl Champion Russell Wilson

Even though Russell Wilson isn’t officially a free agent yet, it seems like he has already got a new team lined up. The Denver Broncos will release him after March 13th, and on Sunday, the team announced that he will head to Pittsburgh for the next season.

Advertisement

Super Bowl XLVIII champion Wilson probably feels a sense of relief, as he has another chance to bounce back. On the other hand, the Steelers are thrilled. But right after sealing the deal, there is an embarrassing twist as DraftKings Sportsbook recently released the Super Bowl odds for the Steelers, and they are not promising.

Advertisement

Before Russell Wilson signed with the Steelers, their chances of winning the Super Bowl were at +75000. With such a talented quarterback on board, many expected their odds to improve. Surprisingly, though, the odds haven’t budged and they are still sitting at +75000, the same as before Wilson’s signing. When the Steelers’ Super Bowl odds made it to the social media, football fans were left shell shocked.

A fan stated,

Another one wrote,

Advertisement

A social media user expressed,

Another one commented,

A football enthusiast mentioned,

Someone else said,

The Pittsburgh Steelers have added veteran QB Russell Wilson to their roster, who will be competing with the younger QB Kenny Pickett. Despite their belief in Pickett, they are open to exploring all possibilities for the upcoming seasons. According to projections by SportsLine data expert Stephen Oh, if Russell Wilson wins the starting quarterback job over Pickett for the Steelers, their projected number of wins for the season would increase from 8 to 8.6.

Although the Super Bowl odds might paint a different picture, the fact remains that Wilson’s presence as the starting quarterback could potentially boost the team’s performance and playoff prospects.

Russell Wilson’s Contract With Pittsburgh Steelers

After informing Russell Wilson on March 4th that they would release him, the Broncos allowed the quarterback to talk to other teams, despite him not officially being a free agent. He visited both, the Giants and the Steelers recently, but it seems like he preferred what he saw in Pittsburgh.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Wilson has agreed to a one-year, $1.21 million deal with the Steelers. Even though it is a pretty cheap deal, the veteran quarterback is still going to make $39 million next season. The Denver Broncos are still on the hook for a big chunk of Wilson’s salary and will pay him nearly $38 million. Even though it’s quite unusual, the deal has worked out well for Russell Wilson and Pittsburgh Steelers.