Steelers Should’ve “Divorced” Mike Tomlin Like The Eagles Did With Andy Reid in 2012: John Middlekauff

Mike Tomlin’s impressive 17-year run as the Pittsburgh Steelers head coach, marked by a streak of winning seasons, is facing unprecedented scrutiny as the 2024 season approaches. The team’s offensive struggles in recent seasons have become a focal point, with critics now questioning his ability to adapt and evolve.

Advertisement

NFL analyst John Middlekauf recently stirred the pot on “The Colin Cowherd Show,” suggesting that the Steelers should have parted ways with Tomlin after last season. Drawing parallels to Andy Reid’s departure from the Philadelphia Eagles, he noted how both parties thrived post-split.

He stated rather bluntly, “It was time for a divorce last year,” arguing that such a move could benefit both Tomlin and the Steelers.

Cowherd himself expressed frustration with the Steelers’ offensive woes, pointing out the disconnect between the team’s talent level and their lackluster performance in preseason.

“They have too many good players to be pathetic offensively,” Cowherd added and questioned when Tomlin would finally address the team’s “tone deaf” offensive approach.

The preseason hasn’t exactly reduced these concerns. The team has two talented QBs on the roster, but Russell Wilson appears to be a shadow of his former self, while Justin Fields seems stuck in the same rut he experienced with the Bears last year.

Perhaps most tellingly, even Tomlin himself has acknowledged the offense’s shortcomings. In a stark admission, he likened his offensive unit to a “Junior Varsity team,” underscoring the gravity of the situation.

Tomlin slammed the Steelers’ offense

Wilson’s return from a calf injury was meant to ignite the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ quarterback battle with Justin Fields. Instead, Saturday’s preseason clash against the Buffalo Bills left fans bewildered. The offense sputtered even when both the QBs saw action, resulting in a disappointing 9-3 loss, dropping their preseason record to 0-2.

What makes this defeat particularly baffling is that the Steelers weren’t even facing the Bills’ star quarterback, Josh Allen. Rather, they squared off against Mitch Trubisky and Ben DiNucci, making the lackluster offensive showing even more concerning.

Neither Wilson nor Fields could jumpstart the offense, and Coach Mike Tomlin’s frustration was palpable. Tomlin said in his post-game remarks:

“I was really up-front with the group about it. That can’t be a problem for us. We’ve got to be better than we were tonight in that area. You know, still not what we’re looking for. It was better in some areas but still JV (Junior Varsity) in too many others.”

With only one preseason game remaining against Detroit, time is running out for the team. Tomlin faces the pressing task of naming his starting quarterback and getting the offense in sync before the regular season kicks off.

Moreover, the Steelers clearly have their work cut out for them, and their upcoming game will be very important in shaping their offensive strategy moving forward. If Tomlin is not able to reignite the fire that the team once had, the divorce might be coming sooner rather than later.