“Not Really a Rhetorical Question”: NFL Insider Questions Justin Fields’ Response to ‘What if the Jets Draft a QB at 7?’

Justin Fields once thought he was the Chicago Bears’ franchise quarterback. That ultimately proved to not be the case, which paved his way to the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2024 campaign. Fields performed well in black and yellow, posting a 4-2 record. He parlayed those efforts into a two-year, $40 million contract – and starting opportunity – with the New York Jets this offseason.

New York’s short-term financial commitment, along with Fields’ overall track record, has left the door open on them selecting a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. If rumors of Shedeur Sanders’ potential slide turn to reality, he could be on the clock at No. 7 overall. While adding Sanders would create a good problem for the Jets, it’d hamper Fields’ chances of establishing himself in the Big Apple.

Because things are up in the air, people want to know how Fields would handle a hypothetical QB competition. So, last week, reporters asked him about it. Fields said he’s “willing to teach” a rookie the ins-and-outs of the league, but didn’t want to entertain any hypotheticals. Unfortunately, he got his words mixed up, which left him with egg on his face.

Justin Fields is asked about the possibility of the Jets drafting a quarterback this year: “I don’t really like to answer rhetorical questions…I’m willing to teach, but I’m not really interested in rhetorical questions” pic.twitter.com/EjXnksvqzI — Jets Videos (@snyjets) April 9, 2025

Tom Pelissero analyzed New York’s quarterback situation as a guest host on The Rich Eisen Show. After forgiving Fields for his Freudian slip, he admitted the paycheck the Jets gave Fields doesn’t preclude them from selecting a rookie.

“Not really a rhetorical question, but we’ll let that part slide. Listen, two years, $40 million is bridge quarterback money… he’s set up to be the starter this year [and] probably next year. But that’s not the type of money that you can’t go and draft a long-term answer.” – Tom Pelissero

Right now, the most realistic option who could challenge Fields immediately is Sanders. But he’s not the only passer that may have caught New York’s eye.

Which quarterbacks could the Jets select in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Barring a massive surprise, Cam Ward will be long gone before the Jets are on the Draft clock. Ward is the overwhelming favorite (-10000) on DraftKings Sportsbook to be the No. 1 overall pick. With the top QB prospect likely unavailable, New York will have to pivot to an alternative choice.

As mentioned, at No. 7 overall, Sanders stands as the likeliest pick. He’s currently favored to be selected by the New Orleans Saints (No. 9 overall) in betting markets. This would mean he’d be available for the Jets. Analysts aren’t mocking him to New York, but the Atlanta Falcons showed last year – when they nabbed Michael Penix Jr. – that any team with a hint of a need at QB could take one.

The Jets’ second-round pick (No. 42 overall) could go toward Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough or Jalen Milroe. However, to secure their favorite amongst that trio, they may need to trade into the back end of the first round. That would also give them a fifth-year option, meaning another year of team control over whichever prospect they add.

If they wait until the third round (No. 73 overall), Will Howard would be a reasonable pick. Regardless, any quarterback added this late is a developmental prospect. Fields would be able to feel safe about his status in the short-term. And if New York wants to give him a real crack at the gig – like the Minnesota Vikings did Sam Darnold in 2024 – that may be the best route forward.