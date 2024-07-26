Stefon Diggs States He Will Talk Trash To His Brother Trevon During Their Thanksgiving Game

NFL’s Diggs brothers are talent powerhouses dominating American football. While Stefon Diggs is one of the top WRs in the league, his younger brother Trevon holds a similar dominance in the cornerback position. While the duo haven’t squared off yet, older brother Stefon in his latest interview revealed how things would end during their matchup this season.

In his recent conversation on digital publication Entrepreneur’s ‘How Success Happens’ show, the four-time Pro Bowler was put in a spot when he was asked to answer if his brother Trevon could cover him on the field. As soon as the Texans WR heard the question, he couldn’t hide his smile away before cheekily answering that even on Trevon’s good day, covering Stefon wouldn’t be possible.

However, the Texans star did acknowledge that he and the Cowboys CB have rarely squared off in the league. But things are different this season as the Texans are scheduled to take on their state rivals around Thanksgiving. Stefon thus promised to give it to his brother on the field with some classic Texas trash talk.

“It’s going to be a nice little battle at Texas which happens on Thanksgiving so that I can talk a lot of trash.”

While fans can’t wait to see who wins in the first-ever on-field duel between the Diggs brothers, things however are different at the household as Stefon is clearly the man of the house.

Stefon Diggs Has Been a Leader Since Childhood

For those out of the loop, Stefon Diggs and his brother had a rough childhood filled with financial difficulties. The duo lost their father early in their life and since then, Stefon has been the man of the house sacrificing for the family.

During the interview, the Houston Texans star revealed that his decision to stay at the University of Maryland was due to his wish to stay closer to his mother and younger brother and support them thoroughly.

For a blue-chip prospect like Stefon, there was no shortage of opportunities from colleges all over the country. Thus his decision to prioritise his family over his career speaks volumes of the character of Stefon.

Luckily for Stefon, his sacrifice didn’t go in vain as his talent was too obvious and valuable to suffer from a lack of college exposure. Moreover, his support at home back then also paved the way for younger brother Trevon to pursue his passion helping him be a bonafide star in his own way.

Stories of perseverance and sacrifice like this make the NFL and its riches well-deserved. The Diggs brothers are truly an inspiration to many. But it will be seen which brother comes off with a win during the matchup.