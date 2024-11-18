Stephen A. Smith Goes Off On Shannon Sharpe For Calling the Pittsburgh Steelers the Best AFC Team Through Week 11

The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the largest fanbases in the NFL. So, when they’re contending, as they are this year, they’re always going to be a topic of discussion on sports debate shows. That was the case on Monday on ESPN’s First Take, where Shannon Sharpe’s take on the Steelers sent co-host Stephen A. Smith into another infamous rant.

Advertisement

The Steelers have been in limbo since Ben Roethlisberger’s elbow injury to start the 2019 season. Since then, the defense has been good enough to keep them competitive, but the offense has been near-impossible to watch. This year, the defense remains dominant, but the offense is also matching the frequency, which has allowed them to maintain an 8-2 record.

While the Steelers’ offense has been much improved in 2024, it was not the reason they upset the division-rival Baltimore Ravens 18-16 on Sunday in Pittsburgh. Once again, it was their defense and their world-class kicker, Chris Boswell—who hit six field goals on the day, including three from 50+ yards—they had to thank.

It was a massive win for Pittsburgh but it didn’t exactly stamp them as a team that could challenge the Kansas City Chiefs or even the Buffalo Bills for AFC supremacy. That’s why when Sharpe suggested that he thought the Steelers were the best team in the conference, Smith teed off:

“Forgive me for saying this on national television at 10 o’clock in the morning. I need security to head out of town, go visit Shannon Sharpe, and get that brother tested. You’ve got to be crazy for saying something like that… We’ve seen the Buffalo Bills answer the call yesterday, and you’re gonna come to us with a Pittsburgh Steelers team… [that] can’t get in the end zone. And you’re gonna sit up here and say, that that team would be the favorites? Let’s stop that nonsense right now, they’re not the best team.”

.@ShannonSharpe thinks the Pittsburgh Steelers are the best team in the AFC 👀 @stephenasmith: “You got to be crazy for saying something like that.” 😅 pic.twitter.com/Ie3Gt1GOj0 — First Take (@FirstTake) November 18, 2024

There’s no doubt Sharpe was correct on both reasons for his choice: coaching and ball security. Mike Tomlin is currently the favorite to win Coach of the Year, and the Steelers’ eight turnovers are tied for the 4th-fewest in football. However, is that really enough to overtake the rest of the AFC field?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are good, but not as good as Sharpe thinks

Stephen A. Smith‘s tirade on First Take was quite exaggerated, but it was in the right spirit: the Pittsburgh Steelers are definitely not the best team in the AFC right now.

They still have no reliable receiving option behind George Pickens, which is a worry. Of the teams competing for AFC playoff seeding, it could credibly be argued that the Steelers don’t have the best QB of the bunch in Russell Wilson.

The veteran is 4-0 as Pittsburgh’s starter, but the holes in his game showed glaringly against the Ravens’ last-ranked pass defense. He was awful in the red zone, going 2-for-9 as the Steelers failed to score a TD all day. His patented moonball didn’t work often enough to make up for his lack of production in the intermediate areas either. Not to mention his interception in the red zone.

Not to mention that the Chiefs and Bills have both been great this season.

The Chiefs once again have an elite defense, though one might argue that Pittsburgh’s is slightly better just because of how many turnovers they score.

They also have Patrick Mahomes who loves to play the Steelers. He’s 2-0 against them in the regular season, boasting a 148.2 passer rating, his highest against any team. He also torched them for five TDs and 400+ yards in their one playoff bout.

Meanwhile, Buffalo’s offense has scored 30+ points in five straight games, and Josh Allen is the favorite to win MVP. He’s 3-1 against the Steelers in the regular season and also had a marquee playoff win over them in last year’s playoffs.

Smith was maybe a little too vehement in his dressing down of Sharpe and the Steelers—they’re still a top-three or four teams in the conference—but he was right on his main point. The Steelers have a lot more to prove before we put them in a class with the Chiefs and Bills.