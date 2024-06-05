Stephen A. Smith Goes Off on Booger McFarland While Debating ‘Last Priority’ Dak Prescott’s Future

ARLINGTON, TX – NOVEMBER 23: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) leaves the field after the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders on November 23, 2023 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire) NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 23 Commanders at Cowboys EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon169231123873

The Dallas Cowboys have three contracts on their hands that they need to extend this offseason. And all three are going to be big ones. CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons, and Dak Prescott are all waiting to get an extension this offseason. Between the three, the Cowboys have iterated that Prescott is their “first priority,” something that former tackle Booger McFarland thinks is the right way to go about things. However, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith disagreed quite strongly.

McFarland’s thought process was simple. Teams have proven to be Super Bowl-winning champions without a stellar receiving room. However, they can succeed as long as there is a good QB in charge. The Chiefs have been doing it for the past two years. Ranking the players in the order of the contracts they should be awarded, McFarland labeled Prescott ‘first priority,’ with Parsons being second. This opinion got absolutely bulldozed by host Smith who exploded and said, “

What the hell is wrong with you man? I mean I love you Booger you know what I’m saying. Well, I don’t know what the hell is wrong with you. Dak Prescott [for] $60 million that’s my last priority. He is the last priority on the list.”

In Smith’s eyes, Prescott’s contractual needs should be the last thing on the Cowboys’ minds. While the city of Dallas has placed a lot of faith in Prescott, he has failed to deliver. The QB has played a total of two playoff games in the last 8 years and while his record in the regular season is a decent one, he has historically choked in the playoffs.

With his inconsistency in performance on the big stage, Smith thought that Prescott’s contractual needs should be the last thing in the mind of the ownership. Instead, they should focus on giving Lamb and Parsons the big bag. However, McFarland has

The Market Drives the Paycheck

While Smith made a valid point about focusing on results, Booger brought a different perspective to the table, emphasizing the technical side of salaries. In his view, success on the field isn’t the only factor in determining paychecks. There’s a market value for every position, based on what other players in the same role are earning across the league. This market value is crucial, especially for quarterbacks who command the highest salaries. Prescott, therefore, deserves a contract that reflects this.

If the Cowboys don’t secure Prescott, he becomes a free agent. As a free agent, he could thrive in another system, and Dallas would lose a key player. Considering all the time and resources Dallas has invested in Prescott’s development, letting him go would likely be a significant mistake.

Booger firmly believes that extending Prescott’s contract is in the Cowboys’ best interest. As these discussions continue, the Cowboys face a tough decision. Will the Cowboys listen to