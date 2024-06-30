Stephen A. Smith Is Bewildered by Mike T’s Audaciously Optimistic Take On Jordan Love; “Are You Okay?”

Former NFL executive Mike Tannenbaum recently raised quite a few eyebrows when he claimed Jordan Love was the second-best quarterback in the league, right behind Patrick Mahomes. This bold statement didn’t sit well with fans and pundits alike, especially Stephen A. Smith, who couldn’t hide his disbelief during a recent episode of the ‘First Take’.

Stephen A., who is already known for his unfiltered opinions, didn’t feel the need to hold anything back. He looked at Tannenbaum and asked point-blank, “What is wrong with you, man?” But Tannenbaum stood his ground and went on to praise Love’s “impeccable character,” intelligence, accuracy, and athleticism. In a way, the former Jets GM painted him as a franchise cornerstone ready to make big strides.

Stephen A. did not sit idle and proceeded to counter Tannenbaum’s suggestion with an alternative: CJ Stroud. Stephen A. highlighted how, at the age of 22, CJ became only the third QB in 50 years to lead the league in both passing yards per game and touchdown-to-interception ratio.

“I just want to know, are you okay?” he asked the former NFL exec, questioning his choice of Love over Stroud, especially since the latter didn’t need to sit behind a veteran for a single season.

“By the way Mike T, CJ is younger than Jordan Love. I mean what are you talking about, he’s younger and cheaper. You actually going to sit up there and say that somebody who is more expensive, older and on top of it all didn’t have the numbers that CJ Stroud had?” Smith said.

The studio crew seemed amused by Tannenbaum’s take, especially considering Love’s stats in 2023 didn’t exactly scream elite. Ryan Clark also chimed in, highlighting how Stroud single-handedly transformed the Houston Texans, carrying the team throughout his entire debut season. However, the same couldn’t be said for Love and the Packers.

Ryan Clark Stands Firm With Stephen A. on Choosing Stroud Over Love

Former NFL athlete turned analyst, Ryan Clark, echoed Smith’s sentiments. When Tannenbaum left the question open about what’s not to like about Jordan Love, Clark quickly pointed out that it wasn’t about disliking the Packers QB. Instead, he suggested there are simply better options out there, with Stroud being a prime example.

The former NFL safety went ahead and highlighted how Stroud proved to be a better protector of the ball while still pushing it downfield. What’s even more interesting is that Stroud was drafted by a team that wasn’t exactly a QB’s dream destination. However, he still managed to hold his own, leading his team to the playoffs and then some.

“He elevated that team and won a playoff game against the Cleveland Browns and brought that team into the Divisional Rounds against Baltimore,” Clark pinpointed. “There is nothing to not like about CJ Stroud. And there is so much upside when we’re talking about a player that’ll not only be in his second year.”

Looking ahead, Clark suggested that with Stroud’s impressive rookie season and the Texans adding more firepower to their offense, the gap between Love and Stroud is likely to widen even further.

That being said, neither Smith nor Clark seemed to dislike Love as a quarterback. However, they just felt that after Patrick Mahomes, there were several better options available, and currently, Love’s ranking in the NFL quarterback hierarchy is not at that level.