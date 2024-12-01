“Stop Being So Invested”: Fiancé Travis Hunter Comes to Leanna Lenee’s Rescue From Fans After Viral Argument

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) hugs his girl friend following the win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Travis Hunter is hitting back at the people overly invested in his private life. During the Buffaloes Friday’s win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys, Hunter put on an absolute show with his performance on both sides of the ball. Yet, it was some other show that fans were more intrigued by.

Advertisement

Fans couldn’t help but dive into detective mode when a post-game moment between Hunter and his girlfriend, Leanna Lenee, went viral. In the clip, Hunter can be seen greeting Lenee as he comes down from the bleachers, but her less-than-thrilled expression had internet sleuths buzzing.

Was there trouble in paradise? Or just a classic case of “game-day mood”? Speculation ran wild, because who doesn’t love a little drama with their sports highlights? However, fans took it too far and Hunter had to step in.

Colorado’s two-way star took to Instagram to shower some love on his “Queen” as he posted many pictures with her to clear the air and prove that everything was well and good in paradise.

He additionally, left a message for the haters as he commented, “Stop being so invested, she good.”

The speculations about his relationship clearly did not sit well with Hunter and he cleared the air immediately. Fans speculated that Lenee seemed mad at Hunter because he “smiled at cheerleaders” and declared her a red flag.

However, that is purely speculation and obviously there is no proof of what went down, or if they were even in a fight.

Lenee also posted a video of her feeding Hunter a chip on her Instagram story late Friday night, with the caption, “Us while y’all talk (expletive) abt nothing y’all know.” Hunter and Lenee have been in a relationship since at least 2022, and got engaged in February.