mobile app bar

Super Bowl 2025: Did Jalen Hurts Record Better Postseason Stats Than Patrick Mahomes This Season?

Braden Ramsey
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes chat on stage at the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix during the NFL's Super Bowl Opening Night on Feb. 6, 2023. Nfl Super Bowl Opening Night At Footprint Center

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes chat on stage at the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix during the NFL’s Super Bowl Opening Night on Feb. 6, 2023. Nfl Super Bowl Opening Night At Footprint Center. Credit: Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts have faced one another in a Super Bowl before. Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs prevailed over Hurts’ Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in the game (Super Bowl LVII) to win their second championship under Andy Reid.

To the casual observer, Kansas City holds a clear edge over Philadelphia at quarterback in Super Bowl LIX. The stats through their respective postseason runs don’t cleanly support that narrative, though.

Yes, Hurts’ overall numbers are higher than Mahomes’ across the board. But Hurts has played three games to Mahomes’ two, so his overall production should be higher.

However, on a per-game basis, Mahomes only bests Hurts in passing yards (211 to 168.3). Hurts carries the advantage in rushing yards per game (40.7 to 28.5), total touchdowns (7 to 6) and completion percentage (69.6% to 66.7%). Fans claimed Hurts was “better” and “underrated” after seeing the stats and questioned why he has been so heavily criticized this year when Mahomes is routinely praised.

Surprisingly, Hurts outproduced Mahomes by a significant margin in Super Bowl LVII. The Eagles’ signal-caller amasses 304 passing yards, 70 rushing yards and four total touchdowns against the Chiefs. Meanwhile, Mahomes – who threw three touchdown passes – totaled 182 passing yards and 44 rushing yards.

Despite the differences in their numbers, some fans remain confident that Mahomes is the better player. We won’t disagree; Mahomes has skins on the wall that no other quarterback possesses. What’s certain, though, is that fans are confident another thrilling battle is in store.

Kansas City and Philadelphia face off for the Lombardi Trophy on Feb. 9. The Chiefs will capture an unprecedented third straight Super Bowl – and their fifth title overall – with a win. The Eagles will bring home their second-ever championship in their fifth Super Bowl appearance if they earn victory. Kickoff will take place at 6:30 p.m. E.T. on FOX.

About the author

Braden Ramsey

Braden Ramsey

x-icon

Braden Ramsey has always been a big NFL fan. He has written about the league for various outlets, and covered the sport at a number of levels throughout his life. His favorite team is the Baltimore Ravens. When he's not writing, Braden can be found enjoying comedy of all kinds and hanging out with friends.

Share this article

Don’t miss these