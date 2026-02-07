“You Can’t Show This Footage, We’re Supposed to Hate Each Other”: Cam Newton and Gillie Da Kid Patch Up on Super Bowl Weekend

Leading up to this year’s Super Bowl in San Francisco, we have been seeing some of the biggest personalities in the sport pull up to the Bay Area. With that, it was only natural that a few celebrities would bump into each other, whether they wanted to or not. And we have already seen Gillie Da Kid spot his perceived rival, Cam Newton, in a meetup you are going to want to see.

Advertisement

In case you didn’t know, Newton and Gillie have been feuding since 2025. It all started when Cam claimed that Jalen Hurts was not a top-10 QB in the NFL. Gillie, a massive Philadelphia Eagles fan, did not like that and fired back by saying Hurts has won a Super Bowl while Newton has not. This led to the former QB calling the musical artist a “mascot” while also questioning his career.

Flash forward to today, and Gillie spotted Newton in San Francisco ahead of the Super Bowl. He decided to sneak up on him and surprise him, and Newton was surprisingly happy to see the rapper. Very happy.

“You better stop talking that sh*t before I catch you,” Gillie joked as he approached Newton. “Oh yes! Oh yes!” Cam exclaimed, before asking the former rapper, “How you doing, bro?”

“No, no, no, you can’t show this footage, because we’re supposed to hate each other,” Newton playfully said to the camera afterwards.

Gillie sneaks up on Cam Newton during SuperBowl weekend & they take a photo pic.twitter.com/YqstECrhhF — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) February 7, 2026

The two exchanged pleasantries and looked genuinely happy to see one another. It was a far cry from the perceived feud they built up over the internet. But it seems that it was mostly content-driven drama used to boost popularity for both parties.

In fact, Gillie has gone on other podcasts since the feud sprouted, saying that it was never that serious. The two have discussed it privately and cleared the air. The rapper even referred to it as a “competitive argument” he had with Newton.

At the end of the day, the sports world has become one driven by hot takes in recent years. That can lead to sudden feuds between two big personalities. But it does not mean they dislike each other or will not act respectfully when they meet in person. That is exactly what we saw between Gillie and Newton.