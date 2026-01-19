Super Bowl Conspiracy Theory: NFL Poster From Jan.5 Features Broncos, Seahawks, Patriots, Rams QBs Near Trophy

Conspiracy theories are practically a side dish to the NFL main course. Every postseason brings a new claim that the league is “scripted,” the refs are nudging outcomes, or some graphic designer in New York secretly knows the Super Bowl matchup months in advance. Most of the time, it’s harmless internet fun. But every so often, something pops up that makes even the skeptics pause.

That “something” this season arrived in the form of an NFL social-media poster published on January 5 to promote the road to Super Bowl LX. The graphic showed a cluster of star quarterbacks surrounding the Lombardi Trophy. Nothing unusual there, until fans noticed who was standing closest to the hardware: Drake Maye, Bo Nix, Matthew Stafford, and Sam Darnold.

Fast-forward two weeks and, unbelievably, these are the exact four quarterbacks left standing in the conference championship games. Fans, of course, couldn’t help but once again jump on the “NFL is scripted” train.

“Quite literally means the NFL is scripted,” one fan immediately commented.

“It means that these games are scripted,” another fan helpfully pointed out.

“The fix…is in!,” was another comment.

However, some fans couldn’t help but notice one anomaly: Bo Nix. Only hours after Denver’s emotional overtime win over Buffalo, coach Sean Payton stepped to the podium with what he called “not good news.” Rookie sensation Bo Nix had fractured his right ankle late in overtime and would require surgery in Birmingham, Alabama. Jarrett Stidham will be taking over as the starting quarterback for the rest of the Broncos’ postseason run.

It seems the NFL “script-writers” didn’t see this particular plot twist coming.

The injury occurred on a designed run with just over six minutes left. Nix was tackled awkwardly, limped back to the huddle, threw an incompletion, and then twisted the ankle again while taking a kneel-down. He finished the game 26-of-46 for 279 yards and three touchdowns, leading his sixth game-winning drive of the season, but his postseason was over.

Oddsmakers reacted instantly. New England opened as 4.5-point road favorites, a number that jumped to 5.5 as the reality of life without Nix set in. Denver’s defense has carried them all year, but asking Stidham to outduel Maye is a tall order.

While the AFC drama centers on Nix’s absence, the NFC matchup will deliver its own intrigue. Sam Darnold’s Seahawks have won eight straight behind a dominant defense and a surging run game, while Matthew Stafford’s Rams continue to survive on late-game magic.

The two West rivals split the regular-season series, including Seattle’s unforgettable 38-37 overtime win in Week 16. Now the same four names from that January graphic, minus the injured Nix, sit one victory away from Santa Clara and Super Bowl LX. The seasoned conspiracy theorists can perhaps now look for more hidden clues that will tell us the conclusion ahead of time.