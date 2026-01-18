“I’m a Starting-Caliber QB”: Throwback to Jarrett Stidham’s Reaction When Broncos Named Bo Nix as Starter

In case you missed it, Bo Nix fractured his right ankle during the closing moments of the Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills Divisional game on Saturday. The sophomore QB’s season has come to an end, and backup Jarrett Stidham is set to start in the AFC Championship game next weekend. With the news, many believe the Broncos’ season could be over before they even know who they’re playing.

Most of this concern stems from the fact that Stidham has not played since 2023. 749 days and counting. He took one snap earlier this season, a kneel-down, but the last time he started and attempted a pass was in the final two games of the 2023 season, when he took over for Russell Wilson.

Despite the justified concern, head coach Sean Payton remains confident in Stidham. “Just watch,” Payton told the media following Nix’s injury. But what about Stidham?

The backup hasn’t made any explosive statements recently, but history suggests he has always been a confident presence. Back in the fall of 2024, the QB was asked about losing the QB1 job to Nix. This is what he said:

“I know I’m a starting-level quarterback in this league. I have zero doubts about that,” Stidham told the Broncos media. “It just didn’t shake out my way. But I know what kind of player I am, what kind of person I am, and I’ll be ready to go if I need to be.”

It was sort of a braggadocious response from Stidham. We understand it’s important to have confidence in oneself. But at the same time, he was on his third team when he said what he said. He was a fourth-round pick by the New England Patriots back in 2019, and a back injury forced him to miss all of 2021.

Stidham eventually found his way onto the Las Vegas Raiders. He got to start in two games, yet lost both of them, throwing 4 TDs and 3 INTs. He then signed with the Broncos in ‘23 and started two games, going 1-1, while throwing 2 TDs and 1 INT.

In 2024, all Stidham did was play in three games where he kneeled the ball. This season, same gig, except it happened only one time. He quite literally has not played in a competitive game since ‘23.

Funny enough, one fan dug up an iconic photo of Stidham from his college days. It showed him at Auburn in 2018, when he was the starter. Alongside him in the photo was Nix, who was a high school recruit at the time. Things have changed quite a bit since then.

In a matter of days, Stidham will get to prove to us all if he truly is a starting-caliber QB in the NFL.