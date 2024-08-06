“Taking More Ownership”: Bryce Young is Showing Signs of a Major Comeback at Training Camp

Bryce Young looked battered and bruised after a single season in Carolina. While the pressure of being the 1st overall pick got to him, the team’s poor roster coupled with bad playcalling didn’t help his cause. However, from the looks of it, Head Coach Dave Canales’ positivity is rubbing off on Young, and things are beginning to change as he has impressed in the training camp.

Ian Rapoport, who paid a visit to the Panther’s training camp noticed quite a few interesting things about the young QB. According to him, Young appears primed for a bounceback season with a host of changes around him including a new HC and OC.

Carolina has turned their focus on Bryce, giving him the necessary support to bring the best out of him and harnessing the talent that made him 1st overall pick. Hence, Young. who looked devoid of confidence earlier, is slowly starting to get his groove back. While he may not be a leader yet, he has been pretty vocal in the practices with Brad Idzik about plays he likes and has even been speaking up in the meetings.

While the O-Line and run game appears to be better this year, the Alabama Alum has been mastering the basics. He appears composed in the huddle and is developing anticipation and the ability to get the ball out quickly. In fact, Rapoport reported on Young’s improvement from the Panthers’ training camp, saying,

“He’s a pretty relaxed dude, cerebral, speaking up in the meetings. I would say not leading the 7-on-7 meetings, but right there with OC Idzik, tell people that these are the plays I like, this is what works for me. Taking more ownership of the plays and schemes and that for sure is important.”

From @GMFB in Charlotte: #Panthers QB Bryce Young appears primed for a bounce back season, finding himself in a much better situation this year. pic.twitter.com/I1c1RZDb6u — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 5, 2024

Well, while it is evident that Young is working on himself with an aim to improve, his coaches and teammates also provided a deeper look into what one can expect in the QB’s second season.

Coaches And Teammates Provide Insight Into Young’s Sophomore Year

Young has stepped out of his shell, allowing him to grow and process the information that has been thrown at him in a better way. His teammates and coaches have noticed the change and have been speaking highly of him.

Young has been rallying the team, demanding accountability, and hasn’t been allowing them to slack off. They don’t need coaches to motivate them. In fact, Panthers’ LT Ikem Ekwonu talked about Bryce’s growth as a leader as well as a footballer, stating that his QB has been more aware in the pocket and has developed better anticipation, making him harder to defend against. On the other hand, wideout Jonathan Mingo asserted that Bryce appears to be more comfortable in the team practices.

Meanwhile, Canales has been impressed with Young’s demeanor, calmness, and confidence along with self-belief. It looks like the “Project Turnaround” is moving quickly for the QB who was sacked 62 times last season.

Last season Young had force throws due to a bad O-Line and poor run game. He attempted 527 passes but completed less than 60%. However, since he’s not letting his physical limitation become a hurdle, the Panthers shot-caller looks ready to burst into life in his sophomore year.