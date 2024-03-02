“Tamala Arnold, I Love You”: Terrion Arnold Leaves Football World Teary-Eyed With an Emotional Message for His Mom at NFL Combine

Terrion Arnold is the hottest cornerback prospect in the upcoming draft, with a stellar performance at the NFL Combine this week in Indianapolis. His draft stock is flourishing, and the scouts are more than happy with how the Crimson Tide star became the top performer in the position drills after executing a spicy 4.5-second 40-yard dash and a 37″ vertical jump. Arnold is widely expected to be the first cornerback to be picked in the NFL draft.

Last night, after the brilliant Combine display and finishing his on-field workout at the Lucas Oil Stadium, the star CB appeared in an interview with NFL Network’s Stacey Dales. During his chat, Arnold first thanked former Alabama Coach Nick Saban‘s wife, Miss Terry, for giving him words of encouragement before stepping on the bug stage, as per ESPN.

Terrion then shifted his focus to his mother, Tamala Arnold, and gave a heartfelt speech of gratitude. Arnold has time and time again iterated being family-oriented and has always credited his mother, grandparents, coaches, and siblings for his success. Arnold did the same last night when he grabbed the mic and looked straight into the camera — expressing how proud he is of his mother.

The First-Team All-American cornerback thanked his mother for raising him well through all adversities and never giving up, even though there was no shortage of naysayers. Arnold then expressed how blessed he is to have Tamala as his mother and that he loves her a lot. He ended the love letter to his dearest mother by asking her to continue shining bright — just like she intended him to be.

“Mom, if you’re watching this right now, your son just wanted to tell you how proud he is of you,” Arnold said. “You had me at a young age and you overcame a lot of adversity. People were doubting you, counting you out. And honestly, mom, like I always tell you — zoom in right here, zoom in — Tamala Arnold, I love you, the whole world is watching and I’m blessed to have you as a mom. Like I said, you overcame a lot, and with that being said, I’m going to tell you to keep shining just like you raised me to be.”

This was a speech that could make even the toughest of gangsters teary-eyed. But of late, Terrion Arnold has been notorious for playing with our heartstrings with his genuine love and admiration for the special ones in his life.

Terrion Arnold Reveals Jalen Milroe as the Catalyst Behind Alabama’s 2023 Dominance

During their Week 2 showdown, Alabama lost 34-24 to Texas, raising questions about their shot caller, Jalen Milroe. Milroe’s performance till then had been inconsistent and following the season-changing loss against the Longhorns, Coach Nick Saban decided to bench him. The decision worked wonders as the Crimson Tide ended up not only winning the next 11 games but also securing the SEC Championship, defeating Georgia.

While the decision collectively helped the team in hindsight, Terrion Arnold at this week’s NFL Scouting Combine revealed that it was the benched Jalen Milroe who lit the fire in the Crimson Tide for a comeback. Following their loss against Texas, Alabama played USF in a tricky match. Then the team called a player’s only meeting where Jalen took the lead and shared his team-first mentality. He acknowledged getting benched, but at the same time, he stressed that he doesn’t feel bad about it as long as the team does well. He further expressed that he was rooting for his replacement and preached to the team to be unselfish and prioritize rightly, according to On3.

“He said, ‘How do y’all want to be remembered? How do we want to be remembered?’ And he said, ‘I just got benched, man.’ He said to us. He said, ‘I just got benched. And I’m the type of person, I’m rooting for the next guy who’s ahead of me, man. I want him to go out there and execute.’ He said, we all have to be unselfish and buy into that. And that’s a testament to Jalen Milroe’s character. I mean, the guy’s my best friend, my brother. I love him to death. But that right there, that changed our whole season.”

Milroe’s speech touched Arnold and co. and thus made a massive push to win the rest of the regular games in the season. Jalen Milroe is truly an inspiration for living the talk.