Tank Bigsby Real Name: Who Gave the Jaguars RB Such a ‘Unique’ Nickname?

October 6, 2024: Jacksonville Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby (4) takes the ball to the sidelines after his touchdown in the game between the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Peter Joneleit/ CSM Jacksonville U.S – ZUMAc04_ 20241006_faf_c04_215 Copyright: xPeterxJoneleit/CalxSportxMediax

The National Football League has been blessed with innumerable stars who’ve got crazy nicknames, and Jacksonville Jaguars’ Running Back who wears #4 on his back is surely one of those. Popularly known as Tank Bigsby, the exactly 6-foot-tall RB’s real name is Cartavious Bigsby.

Advertisement

The Auburn alum was given the ‘unique’ nickname by his mother Shaquanna Bigsby when he was just 7 years old. The story goes like this – Bigsby was playing football when he broke a tackle with all his might and rushed home.

Bigsby’s helmet also went flying but absolutely nothing and no one could stop this young footballer. That’s when his mom said, “you were running like a tank.” The rest, as they say, is history.

It won’t be wrong to say that the nickname brought Tank a lot of luck. He kept on climbing the ladder of success, achieving several accolades in school, as well as in college. The big unit was named the SEC Newcomer of the Year in 2020 after averaging 6 yards per carry for an impressive 834 yards.

Blessed with an incredible physique, Tank was roped in by the Jaguars in last year’s draft. The 88th overall pick played all 17 games last season which shows the kind of faith his team has in his abilities.

As far as the 2024 season is concerned, Tank has done considerably well, averaging 8.03 yards per attempt after the first 5 weeks. Without a doubt, a lot will depend on Tank if the Jaguars want to achieve something after a dreadful 1-5 start to the season.