Tate Ratledge Landing Spots: Where Can the Georgia OL Possibly Go at NFL Draft 2025?

One of the common themes around many NFL offenses this season has been struggling O-lines. The likes of Caleb Williams and Joe Burrow were among the biggest casualties of that epidemic. But with prospects like Tate Ratledge in this year’s draft, there is hope for some respite.

The Georgia OL stands at 6’6” and 320 lbs. Add to this frame his mullet and the No. 69, and he plays exactly how one would expect — rough and tough. He has had injury issues this season, but the way he brushes off defenders while blocking their pass is a sight to behold.

Tate Ratledge played like a physical phenomenon for Georgia, and this is why these three teams should draft him this year:

3) Cincinnati Bengals

It’s shocking how poor Cincinnati Bengals’ O-line was this season. They certainly didn’t deserve the cool Katanas Joe Burrow gifted them, because statistically, they were the 30th-ranked O-Line of the league last year with no player scoring a 65+ PFF ranking. Pass blocking was a mess and they are truly responsible for the Bengals missing the playoffs this season.

In Tate Ratledge, the Bengals get an OL with a 74.4 PFF rating. Most importantly, the Bengals get an experienced CFB prospect with leadership skills. The Georgia captain, over the last three years, has proven time and time again that anchoring the Bulldogs’ O-line while handling the big boys of the SEC wasn’t a challenge for him.

In the 37 games he played in CFB, he recorded a whopping 1,177 pass block snaps showing he has the motor in him to serve Joe Burrow well. Starting the draft day with Ratledge thus would be a great signing.

2) Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams was sacked 68 times this season. This stat tells you all you need to know about how important it is for the Bears to sign competent players in their offensive line. Signing Ratledge alone wouldn’t solve the issue, however.

The Bears have to ensure they sign two top prospects, like Kevin Banks Jr. and Ratledge, in tandem to make this work. While a Banks-type profile would give Ben Johnson explosiveness, Ratledge complements him well with his sheer physicality and experience as a lead blocker.

As we’ve seen countless times with Georgia, Ratledge has a knack for winning reps against interior defenders. This trait maximizes Caleb’s pass-heavy game, allowing the promising QB to finally dictate games like his CFB days, rather than being forced to constantly run for his life and get bruised up.

1) Tennessee Titans

Despite being born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Ratledge has spent most of his life in Georgia. So why not return to his roots and solve the Titans’ OL merry-go-round? With Nicholas Petit-Frere [10 sacks] reportedly awaiting a cut, the Titans have made it clear they can’t be content with mediocrity anymore.

The right side of the line was the major issue for the Titans last year, as J.C. Latham and Peter Skoronski’s inconsistency cost them big time. Replacements Leroy Watson and John Ojukwu also failed to impress with the opportunities they received, and as a result, Will Levis was sacked 41 times this season.

With a blue-chip prospect at QB coming in, the Titans need to ensure they don’t repeat the Bears’ mistakes. Brian Callahan was spotted expressing his concerns about the OL positions throughout the season, and who better than homegrown Tate to save the day?