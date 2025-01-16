Jalon Walker Landing Spots NFL Draft 2025: Where Can the Georgia LB Possibly Go?

After three seasons in college football, playing for the Georgia Bulldogs, Jalon Walker has decided to forego his final year of eligibility and declare for the draft. The Bulldogs LB is one of the most interesting defensive prospects in the 2025 draft, aside from Abdul Carter, and could be the first Linebacker who gets off the board.

Advertisement

Standing at 6’2″, 245 pounds, Walker is an ideal size for an NFL LB. What he brings to the table aside from a good size and frame is his versatility, playing on the edge and off-ball. He possesses speed and athleticism, showing great movement, and can hold his own against the run game and won the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker.

So which teams should look out for this versatile Georgia defender?

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons were impressive offensively this year but defensively they are still a shipwreck and their do-or-die game against the Panthers proved that. They need help on defense and could use their 15th pick to get someone versatile like Walker. They had the second-lowest sacks in the league, with 31, and could obviously use some help.

If Atlanta decides to trade or cut Kirk Cousins, they would have to eat up nearly $40 million in cap hit, leaving them short of funds for free agency. Drafting a defender would be ideal for them. Meanwhile, Walker would get to stay in Georgia.

The Colts

Indianapolis had a poor rushing defense as well as pass-and-run blocking this season. They need to beef up their defense by drafting someone like Walker.

The Colts recently cut ties with linebackers Zaire Franklin and E.J. Speed. Both had become liabilities, allowing bad plays and making discipline. Franklin had the most missed tackles, allowing 38 points. Walker would make a better replacement.

The Bucs may need to sign Walker to relieve pressure from Lavonte David

Lavonte David has been the pillar of the Bucs’ defense for quite some time now. But he’s getting old and will be 35 by the time they decide his future. Jalon Walker is only 20 and still young enough to learn and who better to learn from than David?

Despite staying in college for three seasons, he didn’t make his first college start until this past season. This shows a lack of experience. Walker thinks too much during the run plays and is often late to react. While he is great against fullbacks and tight ends, he gets struck on blocks against O-Linemen, trying to take blocks square instead of getting on an edge. It will be interesting to see which team takes a chance on him and helps him realise his true potential.