Teammates Support Injured QB1 Deshaun Watson as He Finds Peace in “Accepting” His Flaws

Oct 1, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) watches from the sidelines during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Deshaun Watson got sidelined with a season-ending injury in the Browns’ Week 10 win against the Ravens. As the Kardiac Kids were still in playoff contention, they decided to bring in veteran QB Joe Flacco as Watson’s replacement. The former Ravens QB exceeded all expectations and led the team to the playoffs, sparking speculation about Watson’s future as QB1 in Cleveland.

Nevertheless, it appears that Watson is making an effort to redeem himself by taking personal responsibility and focusing on personal growth. Despite his absence, it seems his teammates are rallying behind his recovery and transformation. The sidelined QB recently shared several photos of himself on Instagram with a caption signaling a commitment to self-improvement. He said,

“Accepting my flaws.. more glory.”

Posing both beside and inside his Mercedes, the NFL star exuded style, rocking shredded jeans, a stunning hoodie, and effortlessly cool sneakers. Not only the fans but also his teammates were amazed, as they took to the comments to shower praise on Watson.

Two-time Super Bowl-winning safety Juan Thornhill noted in the comments, “Can’t be comfortable without your own approval.”

Browns star cornerback Michael Ford Jr. noted, “Yeah D4.”

CB Kahlef Hailassie chimed in and highlighted Watson’s jersey number in solidarity, writing, “4”

Star WR Mike Harley Jr. also noted, “CBFW”. The post also got a like from Brown’s Tight End David Njoku and a “You crazy 4” comment from Texans CB Kareem Jackson.

Take a look:

When Watson got injured, nobody anticipated that the Browns would bring former Ravens QB Flacco as his replacement and that he would lead them to the playoffs. However, that is precisely what happened. Watching Flacco excel during the regular season led fans to question Waton’s future as their starting QB. Yet, seeing Flacco throw 2 costly interceptions and the team’s inability to make a deeper run in the playoffs with him still leaves the QB1 spot open and contested. Considering Watson’s massive contract, he has more than a great chance of reclaiming his place.

The Browns finished the regular season with an impressive 11-5 record and boasted the league’s best defense. Despite injuries, many expected Kevin Stefanski’s team to at least surpass the Texans in playoffs. However, unfortunately, the Browns fell short at the first hurdle.

Deshaun Watson and the Browns Face an Uphill Battle

Despite an impressive season finish, the Browns were blown away 45-14 by the CJ Stroud-led Texans. Flacco, who had been impressive in a limited number of games, threw 2 costly pick-sixes, ending his fairytale return and their season.

Throughout the season, when the offense fell short, the defense bailed them out. However, against the Texans, the defense barely made a dent and delivered its worst performance of the season. They couldn’t earn a single sack against Stroud’s O-line.

For the 2024 season, the Browns will be welcoming back key players like Nick Chubb, Watson, Jacob Philips, Grant Delpit, Joe Bitonio, Jack Conklin, Cedric Tillman, Jedrick Wills, etc. However, their conundrum lies in the starting shot-caller because Flacco has stated his intent to stay with the team.

Still, it will be challenging to bench the $230 million man. If the SB winner doesn’t wish to be a backup to Watson, he will likely look for a new home where he can secure the starting job.

Moreover, the Browns are expected to be over $17 million above the salary cap in 2024; therefore, retaining players will be difficult. Many players such, as Chubb, Amari Cooper, Jedrick Wills, Elijah Moore, Koramoah, and a few others, have contracts expiring in 2025 and will be seeking contract extensions as well, as per Spotrac.

There could also be a shakeup in the coaching department, especially on the offensive side of the ball. The Browns have fired their RB coach and OC, Alex Van Pelt, and the TE’s coach hasn’t been retained. They will be on the lookout for new coaches in these departments.

It was a challenging year for the Browns, and next year won’t be less challenging as they could end up losing players because of Watson’s contract situation. The return of the players will be a boost for the team but if Flacco doesn’t return, they would have to hope that Deshaun Watson manages to put the controversies and injuries behind him and show them why they spent so much money on him initially. There is hope that with a fit squad, they can at least repeat the performance of this year.