Teddy Bridgewater’s Message to Cancer Survivor Randy Moss: “Mom Always Told Me – Positive Energy Will Defeat Cancer”

Last week, Randy Moss announced on social media that is now in remission. Following that heartfelt thoughts and prayers poured from all across the NFL world, one among them being from former QB Teddy Bridgewater.

During his appearance on the Pivot Podcast, Bridgewater urged Randy to keep fighting, stating that the former Pats wideout has always been a bundle of positive energy. Bridgewater articulated that Moss has always been a positive presence and he just needs to keep channeling that energy and not let cancer bring him down.

The former QB relayed a powerful message his mom gave him as he urged Moss to stay in a good place mentally:

“You’re allowed to have your moments as a human being. But the longer you can stay in that place of happiness and think about all the good times man. Like my mom always told me positive energy will defeat the cancer cells.”

Bridgewater further urged Randy to rely on his loved ones, his NFL family, and his community and not shoulder the burden alone.

Bridgewater spoke from experience, having gone through something similar with his mother. As a teenager, he struggled to fully grasp the reality of watching her battle cancer and fight her way through it.

Despite the pain, seeing his mother face the challenge with a smile motivated him deeply. She encouraged him to pursue his dream of playing football and never lost faith in him. When she overcame breast cancer, their bond grew even stronger.

The defining moment came the night before the NFL Draft when Teddy Bridgewater fulfilled a promise he’d made and gifted his mother a pink Escalade. Tears filled her eyes as she smiled, and at that moment, he knew that her fight and his struggles had all been worth it. Hopefully, Moss can come out the other side much stronger too.