What Is the NFL World Saying About Teddy Bridgewater’s New Job Days After Retiring from the NFL’s Detroit Lions?

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell and retiring quarterback Teddy Bridgewater were seen having an emotional moment after their team’s season came to a heartbreaking end with a 34-31 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship. Bridgewater had announced his plans to retire in mid-December last year and expressed his desire to embark on a new chapter.

As it turns out, the now-former backup QB of the Lions aimed to transition into coaching. The Portal 305 reported that Teddy Bridgewater has been named the head coach of his alma mater, Miami Northwestern High School. It must be an honor for Teddy to return to his roots and lead his former high school team.

The former head coach of Miami Northwestern, Michaelee Harris, decided to step down after just one season. Thus, Teddy quickly became the top choice for the position. There has been a significant buzz surrounding his potential coaching career, with many expecting him to make a return to South Florida. Understandable, as that is where he first made a name for himself.

Rumors were swirling that Bridgewater was the top choice beforehand, but the school had to remain tight-lipped. Nevertheless, fans are eagerly anticipating his coaching debut and have been expressing their excitement on social media. Take a look:

Bridgewater’s transition from a remarkable playing career to coaching has sparked widespread enthusiasm and admiration among fans. Comments have been pouring in, acknowledging his significant influence on the game, recognizing his vast potential, and expressing empathy for the obstacles he faced due to injuries.

Teddy Bridgewater Passed The Baton To Rookie Hendon Hooker

It is safe to say that Hendon Hooker’s first year with the Lions went according to plan. The Silver Crush knew he was recovering from a serious knee injury (torn ACL), but only wished for him to learn alongside Teddy Bridgewater and Jared Goff. The Lions had an overall strategy, but Jared Goff’s exceptional performance did not give Hendon any chance.

Although with Teddy’s help and teachings, Hendon Hooker feels he can gradually integrate into the team. He is also eager to dedicate a good portion of his offseason to bonding with Teddy. Hooker, per Pro Football Talk, discussed how grateful he was for Bridgewater welcoming him into his inner circle. He also expressed his desire to spend more time with Teddy in his Miami home:

“He’s really kind of brought me into his circle, and it’s a blessing. I’ll be down there a lot. I’m eager to go down there and hang out with him.”

Teddy’s NFL career had been a rollercoaster ride of highs and lows. Initially, he was considered a promising quarterback with a strong track record, but then an injury struck him out of the NFL for the entire 2016 season. His determination and resilience made him come back and continue his football career.

Now, he has embarked on a new journey; hopefully, he will prove his worth as one of the best coaches in high school, then maybe even college football.