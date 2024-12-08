Tez Johnson NFL Draft 2025: Potential Landing Spots for The Star Ducks WR

Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) reacts after a run for a gain during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson is electric and twitchy. His suddenness and smaller stature (5’10, 165 lbs.) have drawn comparisons to Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell.

Johnson is not regarded as the top wide receiver in the 2025 draft class but is almost universally considered a top-100 overall prospect. That status aligns with Dell, who was a third-round pick (No. 69 overall) in 2022. Johnson will likely hear his name called between rounds three and five of the 2025 NFL Draft.

One clear potential destination for Johnson is the Los Angeles Rams. While Johnson’s game does resemble Dell’s, it reminded Bleacher Report’s Dame Parson of someone else: Tutu Atwell.

The former Louisville Cardinals’ star has been a solid depth piece for head coach Sean McVay since entering the league, totaling 89 receptions, 1,243 yards, and four touchdowns over four seasons. Parson said,

“Tez Johnson projects as a potential chain-moving slot receiver. He is an ideal candidate for the influx of quick passes due to West Coast offensive systems. From slants, rub routes, shallow crossers, and over routes, Johnson is better at attacking horizontally against zone defenses.”

Atwell’s rookie contract expires this season. McVay’s top wide receivers – Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua – have questionable injury histories.

Kupp (32 in June) also has aging concerns. McVay is one of the game’s best offensive minds; he can scheme up opportunities for anyone. His work with Atwell is directly applicable to Johnson, who would give the Rams the receiver depth they need moving forward at a low price.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are another possible landing spot for Johnson. Offensive coordinator Liam Coen – who hails from Sean McVay’s coaching tree – knows the benefits a good slot receiver can bring.

The Bucs have an abundance of young wideouts, but none of them stepped up in the absences of Mike Evans or Chris Godwin. Tampa Bay also doesn’t feel primed to re-sign Godwin.

Johnson’s body is smaller and slimmer than Godwin’s, but he is faster than the eight-year veteran. He could slide into and grow inside that vacated role if he joined Baker Mayfield in the Sunshine State.

“[Tez Johnson] projects as a slot receiver who can be schemed into space and make things happen.” – Owain Jones, College Football Network

McVay’s system is the easiest to see Johnson adapting to at the professional level. This makes the Atlanta Falcons – offensive coordinator Zac Robinson is another former McVay assistant – another logical spot.

journeyman receiver Ray-Ray McCloud is posting career-best numbers under Robinson for the Falcons. Johnson could operate in tandem with McCloud in 2025, and then fully replace him in 2026.

Johnson’s domination of college ball

The Big-10 Championship game between No. 3 Penn State and No. 1 Oregon was a shootout. At halftime, the top-ranked Ducks led the Nittany Lions 31-24. They ended up winning 45-37 to seemingly secure the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff.

Johnson (11 catches, 181 yards, one touchdown) dominated the matchup. Through two quarters, he had five receptions for 104 yards. His longest first-half reception (31 yards) set up the Ducks’ third touchdown and involved him making a tremendous move to avoid being tackled before getting inside the Penn State 10-yard line.

Johnson entered the season with incredible hype. He recorded 67 catches, 685 yards, and nine touchdown grabs in 10 regular season games. Those totals paced the Ducks across the board heading into the Big-Ten title affair and only improved after the ensuing offensive battle.

Johnson is entering the big leagues at the perfect time, but it remains to be seen if he’ll land the perfect team.