“That Would Be the Biggest Sports Scandal Ever”: Patrick Mahomes’ Ex-Teammate Goes Off on Narrative Claiming the Chiefs Are Getting Preferential Treatment

Sauvik Banerjee
Published

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) shakes hands with fans after defeating the Houston Texans in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) shakes hands with fans after defeating the Houston Texans in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs have been facing music from opposing fanbases for drawing penalty calls in their favor. This sparked a narrative on the internet suggesting the refs have been inclined to help Patrick Mahomes win games, all the way to the Super Bowl. Subsequently, ESPN’s Adam Schefter brought some reassuring news for those fans, some analysts, reporting that the NFL was looking to expand their replay assist system to address erroneous calls. But that report has also sparked controversy.

Chiefs superfan Nick Wright was quick to call out Schefter’s ‘engagement bait’ report. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he pointed out how Schefter reportedly earns $9 million a year for his NFL reporting, yet still stooped so low to chase more clicks. And since it was one of the best days for football—the AFC Championship bout—Nick argued that Schefter’s report was a “disservice to fans.”

“I get why the anonymous account are feeding this: They get paid off of engagement & that’s their hustle. But for Adam Schefter, who makes *9M a year*, feed into this on arguably the single best day of football of the year, just to satisfy the algorithm, is a disservice to fans,” Wright tweeted.

Backing Wright’s counter, Patrick Mahomes‘ former teammate Mitchell Schwartz did not hold back on how dangerous Schefter’s report could be for the Chiefs. Especially since Schefter is “the league’s voice with the largest reach.” He emphasized that this shouldn’t be treated as a “cute little joke” to play around with.

“The league’s voice with the largest reach is insinuating the league both influences games via refereeing AND favors one team specifically. It’s not a cute little joke. That would be the biggest sports scandal ever, especially with everything being tied to gambling these days.”

The Super Bowl champion didn’t stop there; he took a screenshot of the tweet that Schefter had initially made and called him out for farming engagement through outrage by mentioning Patrick Mahomes’ name multiple times.

With the Chiefs hosting the Bills for the AFC Championship game, officiating is bound to be a major talking point.

Sauvik Banerjee

Sauvik Banerjee

Sauvik Banerjee is an NFL Content Strategist with a degree in English and Economics. A dedicated fan of the game for over seven years, his passion for football ignited after witnessing Tom Brady orchestrate the 28-3 comeback. In over three years of writing, but mostly strategizing, Sauvik has penned more than 1,300 articles, mainly focusing on the human stories behind the players and how the sport has transformed their lives. He loves watching Lamar Jackson on the field, as he is drawn to his dynamic, unpredictable style of play. When he’s not writing about football, you’ll find Sauvik running—something he’s loved since his track and field days. But one thing he is not wired to do is turn down a challenge on the chess board.

