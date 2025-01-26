“That Would Be the Biggest Sports Scandal Ever”: Patrick Mahomes’ Ex-Teammate Goes Off on Narrative Claiming the Chiefs Are Getting Preferential Treatment

Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) shakes hands with fans after defeating the Houston Texans in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs have been facing music from opposing fanbases for drawing penalty calls in their favor. This sparked a narrative on the internet suggesting the refs have been inclined to help Patrick Mahomes win games, all the way to the Super Bowl. Subsequently, ESPN’s Adam Schefter brought some reassuring news for those fans, some analysts, reporting that the NFL was looking to expand their replay assist system to address erroneous calls. But that report has also sparked controversy.

For all those complaining that Patrick Mahomes gets too many calls, relief soon could be on the way. NFL replay assist is expected to expand this offseason into plays that could include the quarterback slide, league sources told ESPN.https://t.co/4w3haqOW7i — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 25, 2025

Chiefs superfan Nick Wright was quick to call out Schefter’s ‘engagement bait’ report. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he pointed out how Schefter reportedly earns $9 million a year for his NFL reporting, yet still stooped so low to chase more clicks. And since it was one of the best days for football—the AFC Championship bout—Nick argued that Schefter’s report was a “disservice to fans.”

“I get why the anonymous account are feeding this: They get paid off of engagement & that’s their hustle. But for Adam Schefter, who makes *9M a year*, feed into this on arguably the single best day of football of the year, just to satisfy the algorithm, is a disservice to fans,” Wright tweeted.

Backing Wright’s counter, Patrick Mahomes‘ former teammate Mitchell Schwartz did not hold back on how dangerous Schefter’s report could be for the Chiefs. Especially since Schefter is “the league’s voice with the largest reach.” He emphasized that this shouldn’t be treated as a “cute little joke” to play around with. “The league’s voice with the largest reach is insinuating the league both influences games via refereeing AND favors one team specifically. It’s not a cute little joke. That would be the biggest sports scandal ever, especially with everything being tied to gambling these days.” The league’s voice with the largest reach is insinuating the league both influences games via refereeing AND favors one team specifically. It’s not a cute little joke. That would be the biggest sports scandal ever, especially with everything being tied to gambling these days. https://t.co/cPFY1d7Gjy — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) January 26, 2025 The Super Bowl champion didn’t stop there; he took a screenshot of the tweet that Schefter had initially made and called him out for farming engagement through outrage by mentioning Patrick Mahomes’ name multiple times. 1) The refs said both calls were applied correctly after a day to review them. (I agreed with the first penalty, not the second) How exactly is it supposed to help that situation then? 2) Good job using his name in multiple tweets while you farm for outrage engagement. It’s not… pic.twitter.com/I4qEwvoLRk — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) January 26, 2025

With the Chiefs hosting the Bills for the AFC Championship game, officiating is bound to be a major talking point.