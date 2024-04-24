Super Bowl LIV Champion Tries Bashing ‘Hypocritical’ Tom Brady, Gets Trolled Instead

Tom Brady has been one of the most admired NFL players of this generation, possibly of all time. However, even California Cool is not bulletproof against criticism. Recently, an ex-NFL Super Bowl winner took to X (Twitter) to criticize a statement made by Brady. The player in question, Mitchell Schwartz took to the public platform to share a quote by Tom Brady and ended up making a sarcastic statement against it.

Brady had recently made some statements about the newer generation of players in his appearance on Vic Blends’ show. Criticizing the “selfish” and “self-serving” ways of the young players these days, Brady articulated how young athletes are focused more on making money, than leading their team to glory.

Indeed in the past, Brady too has gone on to open several of his brands in terms of fitness, clothing, and many more. And it looks like Schwartz was trying to bring out the hypocrisy in Brady’s statement. However, fans didn’t seem to like this. Just moments after Schwartz posted his critique of Brady, they flooded his post with their jabs, defending Brady.

While Schwartz was trying to paint Brady as a hypocrite for his statement, fans came to his defense. Brady’s statement clearly stated that he was talking about young players who were chasing individualistic accolades. However, the fans staunchly mentioned how Brady got into his brand only after winning Super Bowls and proving his greatness as a QB. In fact, he even took pay cuts and restructured deals while he was with the Patriots to ensure a stronger team.

Tom Brady and His Sacrifices For the Team

While Brady himself is a great player, he needed a good team around him during his Patriots days. However, throughout his time with the Patriots, it seems like Brady wasn’t making the amount of money he could have. As per the Business Insider, Brady ended up making close to $197 million throughout his NFL career. However, looking at the current contracts of top QBs, it seems like Brady could’ve made a lot more. He took a lot of restructured contracts during his career to make cap space for other key players that helped the Patriots succeed.

However, if Brady had taken the kind of contracts that are agreed upon today, he would make close to a whopping $258 million. In terms of players of his class, Brady would’ve made approximately $9 million more than Peyton Manning if he hadn’t taken restructured deals. While everything Schwartz mentioned about Brady’s deals off the football field wasn’t wrong, it seems like fans will not tolerate any Brady slander.